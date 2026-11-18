PUMA FAST-RB NITRO Elite 2
If running faster is on your wish-list, PUMA has an interesting proposition. The FAST-RB NITRO Elite 2 is built for speed, with a dual carbon-fibre PWRPLATE and nitrogen-infused NITROFOAM ELITE cushioning designed to give every stride a little more bounce. The 55mm heel and 47mm forefoot stack make quite a statement, while the lightweight ULTRAWEAVE upper keeps the shoe breathable. PUMAGRIP provides traction, and the 8mm drop completes the setup. At 250g (UK size 8), it's a serious race-day shoe for runners looking to shave seconds off their timing. ₹32,999.
Leica M11-P Hammertone
Leica has given one of its most recognisable cameras a rather handsome makeover. The M11-P Hammertone comes in a limited-edition grey finish with a textured surface that recalls the brand's classic rangefinders. Underneath the new look, it's the familiar M11-P, with a 60-megapixel full-frame sensor, Maestro III processor and 256GB of internal storage. The 2.95-inch touchscreen and optical rangefinder keep the shooting experience refreshingly old-school. It's an expensive indulgence, no doubt, but for photography enthusiasts, the pleasure of carrying and shooting with a Leica is part of the appeal. ₹10.33 lakh.
Apple iPad mini
Not everyone wants to lug around a full-sized tablet. Apple's iPad mini makes a good case for keeping things compact, with an 8.5-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display that fits comfortably in one hand and slips easily into a bag. The A20 Pro chip brings plenty of muscle for gaming, multitasking and creative work, while support for Apple Pencil Pro makes it handy for sketching, taking notes or marking up documents. It also gets a wide 12MP rear camera and a 12MP front landscape camera with Centre Stage and USB-C connectivity. Small enough to carry everywhere, but with enough power to do considerably more than browse and read. ₹82,900.
ASUS Pad T3201M5A
For anyone who enjoys watching films, reading or catching up on work on a bigger screen without carrying a laptop around, ASUS has an interesting option. The ASUS Pad is just 6.5mm thick and weighs 523g, making it surprisingly easy to slip into a bag. Its 12.2-inch 2.8K dual-layer OLED display, with a 144Hz refresh rate, is the star of the show, particularly when streaming content. Four Dolby Atmos speakers add to the entertainment experience. Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chip, it gets a 9,000mAh battery and 45W fast charging. The software running on Android 16 could do with further refinement, but as a portable entertainment companion, there's plenty to like. ₹38,990.
Noise Master Buds Open
There is something liberating about listening to music without having your ears plugged all day. Noise's Master Buds Open gets this right with an open-ear design that sits comfortably outside the ear canal while keeping you connected to your surroundings. The 10.8mm dynamic drivers, tuned by Bose, deliver a lively sound, with spatial audio adding an immersive touch. Four microphones make calls clearer, while Bluetooth connectivity and touch controls keep things simple. The charging case extends battery life to an impressive 30 hours, and the IPX5 rating makes them a good companion for workouts and outdoor use. A refreshing alternative to conventional in-ear buds, particularly for those who like their music without shutting out the world. ₹9,999.
INALSA Complete Sliding Care
Ironing shirts, getting rid of stubborn creases and then tackling a pile of clothes can be quite a chore. INALSA's Complete Sliding Care tries to make the job easier by combining a garment steamer and a conventional iron in one unit. You can steam clothes vertically or use the sliding, three-position ironing board for a sharper finish on collars, cuffs and trousers. The 2,500W unit heats up in 40 seconds, with a 1.2-litre detachable water tank, seven temperature settings and three steam levels. It takes up more space than a regular iron, but the flexibility of having both steaming and ironing options is a definite plus. ₹11,999.