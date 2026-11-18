INALSA Complete Sliding Care

Ironing shirts, getting rid of stubborn creases and then tackling a pile of clothes can be quite a chore. INALSA's Complete Sliding Care tries to make the job easier by combining a garment steamer and a conventional iron in one unit. You can steam clothes vertically or use the sliding, three-position ironing board for a sharper finish on collars, cuffs and trousers. The 2,500W unit heats up in 40 seconds, with a 1.2-litre detachable water tank, seven temperature settings and three steam levels. It takes up more space than a regular iron, but the flexibility of having both steaming and ironing options is a definite plus. ₹11,999.