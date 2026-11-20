The highly anticipated launch of Grand Theft Auto VI has sent the streaming community into an absolute frenzy. With top creators battling for viewership supremacy, social media clout and overall gaming bragging rights, the intense pressure to produce non-stop content is pushing some to desperate measures.
Content creator N3ON has found himself at the centre of a viral controversy after a rather risky shortcut went horribly wrong. Desperate to keep pace with heavyweights like Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed during the massive launch window, the YouTuber hatched a plan to progress his storyline while getting some much-needed rest. He handed over $500 to a third party—reportedly one of his own moderators—to tirelessly grind through the new game overnight.
Unfortunately for N3ON, the investment was a total failure. During a recent broadcast, he revealed the bitter truth to his live audience. “I'm gonna speak on this and crash the f*** out. I got scammed for $500 I paid a mothe*r $500 to play my story mode and catch me to everyone else, what did he do? He scammed me he took my money and he left," he vented to his chat. "When I woke up he did 30 minutes of progression. 30 fg minutes."
In an attempt to pivot the embarrassing situation into fresh content, the frustrated gamer has now placed a $5,000 bounty for anyone who can find his in-game lookalike walking around the digital streets.
This bizarre financial loss is just the latest hiccup in a highly chaotic release window for the young star. He previously travelled all the way to New Zealand just to secure early access to the blockbuster title and faced immense backlash after misleadingly claiming he had beaten the entire story mode in a mere seven hours. While other dedicated creators are sacrificing sleep to entertain their millions of fans, this exhausting scam proves that buying your way to the top of the gaming charts is never quite as simple as it seems.