Unfortunately for N3ON, the investment was a total failure. During a recent broadcast, he revealed the bitter truth to his live audience. “I'm gonna speak on this and crash the f*** out. I got scammed for $500 I paid a mothe*r $500 to play my story mode and catch me to everyone else, what did he do? He scammed me he took my money and he left," he vented to his chat. "When I woke up he did 30 minutes of progression. 30 fg minutes."

In an attempt to pivot the embarrassing situation into fresh content, the frustrated gamer has now placed a $5,000 bounty for anyone who can find his in-game lookalike walking around the digital streets.

This bizarre financial loss is just the latest hiccup in a highly chaotic release window for the young star. He previously travelled all the way to New Zealand just to secure early access to the blockbuster title and faced immense backlash after misleadingly claiming he had beaten the entire story mode in a mere seven hours. While other dedicated creators are sacrificing sleep to entertain their millions of fans, this exhausting scam proves that buying your way to the top of the gaming charts is never quite as simple as it seems.