Grand Theft Auto VI has made a remarkable debut, generating $3.79 billion in the first 24 hours after release. The amount is more than the total box office revenue Avengers: Endgame managed to generate after all its releases, at $2.79 billion to $2.94 billion. In addition, the title has managed to sell 32.5 million copies in just its pre-release and debut phase, making it an industry record-breaker.

GTA VI surpasses Avengers: Endgame and GTA V's opening-day record

GTA VI released on November 19, 2026 and is available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. This is 13 years after the release of GTA V in 2013. According to reports, the new title has generated almost five times the first-day sales of GTA V, which was about $800 million.