Grand Theft Auto VI has made a remarkable debut, generating $3.79 billion in the first 24 hours after release. The amount is more than the total box office revenue Avengers: Endgame managed to generate after all its releases, at $2.79 billion to $2.94 billion. In addition, the title has managed to sell 32.5 million copies in just its pre-release and debut phase, making it an industry record-breaker.
GTA VI released on November 19, 2026 and is available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. This is 13 years after the release of GTA V in 2013. According to reports, the new title has generated almost five times the first-day sales of GTA V, which was about $800 million.
GTA VI's review history is equally stellar. According to reports, the video game has a rating of 99 based on more than 120 reviews from critics who gave it mostly perfect scores. This places it alongside the original 1998 release of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time among the platform's highest-rated games.
The game has received eight nominations at the 2026 The Game Awards, which makes it the most nominated game at the awards. The game is up for nominations in Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, and Best Narrative categories. Manni L. Perez has received a Best Performance nomination for her role as Lucia.
The story takes place in a fictitious State called Leonida, where the lives of Jason and Lucia revolve around crime. According to reports, the main plotline will take about 80 hours to finish. There are two versions available: the Standard Edition for $80 and the Ultimate Edition for $100.