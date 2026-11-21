Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) players now have a face to match the name: American actress and model Lexie Shoaibi took to Instagram to confirm she plays Mandy. Her announcement comes right after the early-game non-playable characters (NPCs) skyrocketed in popularity to become one of GTA 6’s biggest attractions.

Lexie Shoaibi reveals her role in GTA 6

Lexie Shoaibi, posted the news on her Instagram account on November 19, where she confirmed that she has contributed both the physical performance through motion capture and the character’s dialogue.

In her Instagram post, Shoaibi wrote, “I can now share with you guys a secret. I am in GTA 6. I play Mandy. I do her voice over and her motion capture. And she’s a lot of fun. So if you’ve played the game, let me know if you find me.”