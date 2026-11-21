Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) players now have a face to match the name: American actress and model Lexie Shoaibi took to Instagram to confirm she plays Mandy. Her announcement comes right after the early-game non-playable characters (NPCs) skyrocketed in popularity to become one of GTA 6’s biggest attractions.
Lexie Shoaibi, posted the news on her Instagram account on November 19, where she confirmed that she has contributed both the physical performance through motion capture and the character’s dialogue.
In her Instagram post, Shoaibi wrote, “I can now share with you guys a secret. I am in GTA 6. I play Mandy. I do her voice over and her motion capture. And she’s a lot of fun. So if you’ve played the game, let me know if you find me.”
Although Rockstar has not released a complete cast list, actors have gradually begun revealing their involvement after the game’s launch. Shoaibi is among the latest performers to publicly acknowledge a role in the title.
Shoabi also thanked Rockstar for casting her in the game and wrote, “Y’all there aren’t words!!!! Thank you so much for the love and support. This is crazy!! Ily forever!”
Despite appearing only in the opening chapter, Mandy became one of the game’s most talked-about supporting characters within hours of release. Players first encounter her in Key Lento when protagonist Jason visits her home to collect rent on Brian’s behalf. Some fans also searched up whether Jason could pursue a romantic relationship with Mandy despite his relationship with Lucia.
The mission centres on Jason clearing Mandy’s clogged sink before collecting rent. While fixing the blockage, he uncovers what appears to be a human finger bone lodged in the pipes, prompting Mandy to quickly snatch the object away before he can inspect it.
Exploring Mandy’s property reveals even more disturbing clues. According to players and gaming outlets, a body-sized pit sits in the backyard alongside containers resembling acid barrels scattered across the grounds, while her vehicle holds ropes, tools, and other suspicious gear.
Hence, there is also a lot of talks going around how Mandy could secretly be a serial killer who lures victims to her home. Rockstar Games however has not confirmed those fan theories.