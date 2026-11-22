Courtesy of Whoop, the screen-free fitness band has enjoyed quite a bit of celebrity attention, with everyone from athletes to Hollywood stars sporting one on their wrists, bringing the once-niche category of screenless health trackers into the mainstream. The appeal is straightforward: all the health and fitness insights of a wearable, without the constant notifications, apps and distractions of a smartwatch. Google clearly thinks there's room for another player in this space, and its Fitbit Air is a rather interesting take on the idea.
At just 12 grams (including the band), the Fitbit Air is remarkably unobtrusive. The tiny pebble-shaped tracker slots into a fabric Performance Loop band, which is adjustable, washable and comfortable enough to wear through the night. Expectedly, there's no display, no buttons and, thankfully, no notifications vying for your attention, the sort of wearable you can easily forget you're wearing, which is precisely what makes it appealing for round-the-clock tracking.
Don't let its minimalist approach fool you, though. The Air packs in continuous heart-rate monitoring, blood oxygen estimates, skin temperature variations, heart-rate variability and detailed sleep tracking. The companion Google Health app pulls all this together, offering sleep stages, recovery scores, resting heart rate and weekly cardio load. There's plenty to dig into, particularly if you're keen on understanding how well you're sleeping or whether your body is ready for another workout.
Google's Gemini-powered Health Coach is an interesting addition, translating all those numbers into recommendations and personalised fitness guidance. However, it needs some polishing, and the more advanced coaching features require a Google Health Premium subscription (Rs 499 a month). Automatic workout detection can also be a little hit-and-miss, occasionally asking you to identify an activity yourself.
Battery life is another plus, with the Air lasting up to seven days on a charge. A quick five-minute top-up gets you roughly a day's use, too. Of course, there's no built-in GPS, and you'll need your phone and the Google Health app to make sense of your data. At ₹13,999, the Fitbit Air lacks the display and some workout features that conventional fitness bands offer for less. But that's missing the point entirely. The Fitbit Air isn't trying to be another smartwatch - it's a discreet, capable health companion for those who want the insights without the interruptions. In this case, less really is more.
Rating: 8/10
Price: ₹13,999.
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