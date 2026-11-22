Courtesy of Whoop, the screen-free fitness band has enjoyed quite a bit of celebrity attention, with everyone from athletes to Hollywood stars sporting one on their wrists, bringing the once-niche category of screenless health trackers into the mainstream. The appeal is straightforward: all the health and fitness insights of a wearable, without the constant notifications, apps and distractions of a smartwatch. Google clearly thinks there's room for another player in this space, and its Fitbit Air is a rather interesting take on the idea.

At just 12 grams (including the band), the Fitbit Air is remarkably unobtrusive. The tiny pebble-shaped tracker slots into a fabric Performance Loop band, which is adjustable, washable and comfortable enough to wear through the night. Expectedly, there's no display, no buttons and, thankfully, no notifications vying for your attention, the sort of wearable you can easily forget you're wearing, which is precisely what makes it appealing for round-the-clock tracking.

Don't let its minimalist approach fool you, though. The Air packs in continuous heart-rate monitoring, blood oxygen estimates, skin temperature variations, heart-rate variability and detailed sleep tracking. The companion Google Health app pulls all this together, offering sleep stages, recovery scores, resting heart rate and weekly cardio load. There's plenty to dig into, particularly if you're keen on understanding how well you're sleeping or whether your body is ready for another workout.