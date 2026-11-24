Has Cyberpunk 2 really been cancelled? The internet went into a collective frenzy when news broke that the highly anticipated sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 was seemingly scrapped. However, fans of the dystopian franchise can breathe a massive sigh of relief. The startling announcement was nothing more than a self-deprecating joke made by CD Projekt Red creative director Igor Sarzyński in response to the staggering success of Grand Theft Auto VI.
Rockstar Games recently launched GTA 6 to record-breaking acclaim and generated an estimated $3.79 billion in worldwide retail sales within its first 24 hours. This monumental launch left developers across the gaming industry in absolute awe. Taking to the social media platform Bluesky, Igor expressed his deep amazement at the sheer scale of the competitor's game.
"GTA 6-induced-open-world-game-dev-depression is real," he wrote online. "Probably the single greatest artistic achievement in history, I mean it. Scale, density, coherence, thoughtfulness of it all, just a technological and creative miracle." He playfully concluded the viral post by adding, "Cyberpunk 2 is cancelled, imma go sweep autumn leaves in my backyard now."
He is certainly not alone in his professional astonishment. Michael Barclay, a world design director at Naughty Dog, mirrored this industry-wide sentiment. Michael stated that the new title appeared to him "as a Bugatti Veyron would to a nervous Victorian child."
Despite the humorous hyperbole, the Cyberpunk sequel remains firmly in active development. Currently codenamed Project Orion, the title officially entered pre-production in May 2025 and is being built on Unreal Engine 5 by North American development teams.
Quick to reassure panicked fans, Igor clarified that his team is not trying to directly replicate the Rockstar formula but is instead carving its own distinct path.
"Seriously though, I think we're doing something of our own, with a different unique flavour," he explained. "GTA is impressive in a way all great art is: It expands what is possible, a captivating vision flawlessly executed."