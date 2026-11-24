Has Cyberpunk 2 really been cancelled? The internet went into a collective frenzy when news broke that the highly anticipated sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 was seemingly scrapped. However, fans of the dystopian franchise can breathe a massive sigh of relief. The startling announcement was nothing more than a self-deprecating joke made by CD Projekt Red creative director Igor Sarzyński in response to the staggering success of Grand Theft Auto VI.

Is Cyberpunk 2 cancelled? The truth behind the GTA 6 joke

Rockstar Games recently launched GTA 6 to record-breaking acclaim and generated an estimated $3.79 billion in worldwide retail sales within its first 24 hours. This monumental launch left developers across the gaming industry in absolute awe. Taking to the social media platform Bluesky, Igor expressed his deep amazement at the sheer scale of the competitor's game.

"GTA 6-induced-open-world-game-dev-depression is real," he wrote online. "Probably the single greatest artistic achievement in history, I mean it. Scale, density, coherence, thoughtfulness of it all, just a technological and creative miracle." He playfully concluded the viral post by adding, "Cyberpunk 2 is cancelled, imma go sweep autumn leaves in my backyard now."