How to protect your digital privacy

The most crucial takeaway from the government warning is that simply closing your browser tab does not end your session.

"Users are therefore advised to exercise caution while using WhatsApp Web, particularly on office computers, shared systems, public computers or devices that may be accessible to other persons," the official advisory stated.

To safeguard your digital privacy, experts strongly advise manually clicking ‘Log out’ after every single session. If you absolutely must use the service on a borrowed or shared computer, always use an incognito or private browsing window, which automatically deletes session data once closed.

Furthermore, the government has explicitly cautioned against using the web platform to exchange sensitive government, organisational, financial or confidential information. Users are also urged to regularly check their ‘Linked Devices’ setting on their mobile app and immediately log out of any unrecognised connections. Keeping your operating systems and browsers fully updated provides an essential additional layer of security against malware designed to hijack your private sessions.