If you are reading this on an office computer with WhatsApp Web open in another tab, you might want to log out immediately. The Indian government has issued a serious warning about the severe privacy risks associated with leaving your messaging account active on shared devices.
The National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit—a branch of the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Union Home Ministry—released a detailed advisory this week regarding the popular messaging platform. The agency warned that an active WhatsApp Web session could be easily hijacked by malicious actors if left unattended on office laptops, shared systems or public computers.
Once a cybercriminal gains access to an open session, the consequences can be devastating. Unauthorised users can read private messages, access contact lists, view group conversations and even send messages posing as the account holder. The I4C highlighted that this trusted identity could be weaponised to carry out financial fraud, phishing attacks and other sophisticated cybercrimes.
The most crucial takeaway from the government warning is that simply closing your browser tab does not end your session.
"Users are therefore advised to exercise caution while using WhatsApp Web, particularly on office computers, shared systems, public computers or devices that may be accessible to other persons," the official advisory stated.
To safeguard your digital privacy, experts strongly advise manually clicking ‘Log out’ after every single session. If you absolutely must use the service on a borrowed or shared computer, always use an incognito or private browsing window, which automatically deletes session data once closed.
Furthermore, the government has explicitly cautioned against using the web platform to exchange sensitive government, organisational, financial or confidential information. Users are also urged to regularly check their ‘Linked Devices’ setting on their mobile app and immediately log out of any unrecognised connections. Keeping your operating systems and browsers fully updated provides an essential additional layer of security against malware designed to hijack your private sessions.