If you often forget your loved ones’ birthdays or hate staying up until midnight to wish them on their special day, WhatsApp has a solution for you! Its latest feature allows users to schedule messages anywhere from 10 minutes to 14 days in advance, ensuring that your birthday wishes reach their recipients right on time.
The new scheduling feature allows users to draft messages beforehand and have them delivered at their chosen time. The best part? Scheduled messages will appear just like regular WhatsApp messages, so recipients will not know that they were written and scheduled in advance. Like other WhatsApp conversations, scheduled messages will also be protected by end-to-end encryption.
The feature supports text messages, photos and videos across both individual and group chats. WhatsApp described the addition as “one of our most requested features” in its official announcement.
Scheduling a message on WhatsApp is a simple process and does not require any third-party applications. Here’s how you can do it:
Open an individual or group chat on WhatsApp.
Type your message or select a photo or video to share.
Press and hold the send button.
Choose your preferred date and time for delivery.
Confirm your selection to schedule the message.
Users can also view or cancel scheduled messages by visiting the scheduled messages section in the chat information screen. Besides, the message will be sent even if your smartphone is switched off, has run out of battery or is disconnected from the internet.
Apart from remembering birthdays and anniversaries, the feature could prove useful for sending payment reminders, workplace communications, meeting updates and festival greetings. You can even schedule a good morning message without having to wake up early or compromise on your sleep!
However, there is one limitation. With a scheduling window of just 14 days, users cannot plan an entire year's worth of birthday wishes in advance.
WhatsApp is rolling out the feature globally to Android and iOS users in phases over the coming weeks. Users in India should ensure that they have installed the latest available version of the app. If the scheduling option is not visible yet, it is likely that the feature has not been activated on their account.
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