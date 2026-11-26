If you often forget your loved ones’ birthdays or hate staying up until midnight to wish them on their special day, WhatsApp has a solution for you! Its latest feature allows users to schedule messages anywhere from 10 minutes to 14 days in advance, ensuring that your birthday wishes reach their recipients right on time.

WhatsApp users can now schedule messages in advance

The new scheduling feature allows users to draft messages beforehand and have them delivered at their chosen time. The best part? Scheduled messages will appear just like regular WhatsApp messages, so recipients will not know that they were written and scheduled in advance. Like other WhatsApp conversations, scheduled messages will also be protected by end-to-end encryption.