WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a 'Close Friends' feature for the My Status section

WhatsApp has been on a roll lately, introducing a slew of new features to enhance the messaging experience. The Meta-owned platform has been focusing on adding more social elements, making it easier for users to stay connected with their inner circle.

WhatsApp is reportedly launching a 'Close Friends' feature on the My Status screen

According to a source, the latest iOS beta introduces a Close Friends feature on the My Status screen, inspired by Instagram's feature. Users can create a list of their close contacts and, when posting a status update, choose to share it exclusively with those selected friends.

WhatsApp’s new Close Friends feature lets users share status updates only with selected contacts, keeping them private from everyone else. These updates will look visually different from regular status updates — similar to how Instagram marks its Close Friends stories.

However, there’s an important limitation: if you add someone to your Close Friends list after posting a status, they won’t be able to see that update. This is the same as what would happen if you added a story on Instagram.

To make it visible to them, you’d need to reupload the status after adding them to the list.