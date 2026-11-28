One of the leads in Grand Theft Auto VI, which was released on November 19, is already serving as a beauty muse. According to reports, creators are using common makeup to replicate Lucia's features. Leilani Green, a cosmetics artist and beauty developer, is credited by the site with popularising the fad.

Lucia's makeup look from GTA 6 is having a moment

This glossy glam still has a skin-like appearance. The eyes speak for themselves, the brows are big, and the base remains softly dazzling. The character is sold by subtle freckles and little beauty marks.