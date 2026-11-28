One of the leads in Grand Theft Auto VI, which was released on November 19, is already serving as a beauty muse. According to reports, creators are using common makeup to replicate Lucia's features. Leilani Green, a cosmetics artist and beauty developer, is credited by the site with popularising the fad.
This glossy glam still has a skin-like appearance. The eyes speak for themselves, the brows are big, and the base remains softly dazzling. The character is sold by subtle freckles and little beauty marks.
Base: Primer, then even things out with a light foundation or skin tint. Conceal only where needed.
Brows: Fill them in, keep a gentle arch, brush up and set with gel.
Eyes: Blend warm brown or taupe shadow on the lids and lower lash line. Add a fine, slightly elongated black wing and mascara.
Cheeks: Bronze the temples, cheekbones and jaw. Add muted peach or rosy blush and a touch of highlighter.
Lips: Line in nude-brown or rose-brown, fill with a nude shade and finish with gloss.
Marks: Dot on beauty marks and freckles with a fine brown liner or freckle pen. Keep them irregular.
For the full character moment, add a red paisley bandana, oversized silver hoops, a black sleeveless top and a sleek ponytail.
Lucia's beauty options are a draw inside the game, too. Players can unlock extra makeup and hairstyles by scanning hidden magazines with the in-game Waink app, Notebookcheck reports. The new styles then become available at salons.
It's early days, with the game only just over a week old. We found no firm view or hashtag figures to show how far the look has spread. Still, with wearable products and an instantly readable bandana, Lucia is an easy character to try on.
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