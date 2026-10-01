Apple’s foldable iPhone Duo is reportedly facing production hurdles ahead of October launch

It might just not be a good year for Apple. Reports suggest that, as of September, Apple’s latest launch, the iPhone Duo, is facing production problems. The model, which was targeted to launch on October 23, 2026, is now reportedly seeing a delay of six months to a year.

Apple’s first foldable iPhone reportedly hits production snags

Apple’s first foldable iPhone, which fascinated people around the world during its introduction, is yet to hit the stores and is already facing reported production hurdles. With pre-orders set to begin on October 16 and sales starting October 23, the company could have fewer units ready at launch than initially expected.

Reports suggest that iPhone Duo's final assembly yield was slightly above 60% as of September 17. In simple terms, a significant number of devices coming off the production line did not meet Apple's standards and failed quality inspections due to defects and required extensive rework at the very last stage of production.