Apple’s foldable iPhone Duo is reportedly facing production hurdles ahead of October launch

It might just not be a good year for Apple. Reports suggest that, as of September, Apple’s latest launch, the iPhone Duo, is facing production problems. The model, which was targeted to launch on October 23, 2026, is now reportedly seeing a delay of six months to a year.
Apple’s first foldable iPhone, which fascinated people around the world during its introduction, is yet to hit the stores and is already facing reported production hurdles. With pre-orders set to begin on October 16 and sales starting October 23, the company could have fewer units ready at launch than initially expected.
Reports suggest that iPhone Duo's final assembly yield was slightly above 60% as of September 17. In simple terms, a significant number of devices coming off the production line did not meet Apple's standards and failed quality inspections due to defects and required extensive rework at the very last stage of production.
The problem does not end there. The iPhone Duo uses a foldable OLED screen manufactured by Samsung Display and built to Apple’s unique specifications. These displays are also reportedly facing some critical issues. The hinge, in particular, is one of the more complex parts of the phone, with Apple describing it as a precision component designed for repeated folding. With this crucial component also facing production issues, it has added to the complications surrounding the device’s launch.
For buyers, the biggest takeaway could be availability. Reports suggest Apple is targeting roughly six to eight million iPhone Duo units for global stock this year, considerably fewer than the volumes associated with its regular Pro models.
As of now, Apple has not confirmed the reported yield figures. The phones will have their launch in India on the scheduled date of October 23, and are priced at INR 2,99,900.
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