Apple iPhone models and their colour theories: What you should know

Remember Apple signature Orange phone model, the iPhone 17 Pro, and celebs and influencers showing them off by clicking innumerable mirror selfies? Well, that's gone by. Burgundy is the new go-to, and it is one of the most-popular colours of the newly-launched range of iPhone 18 and iPhone 18 Pro.
But Apple and its use of colours is not just incidental, they are instrumental to a brilliant branding mechanism, which drives social signalling, obsolescence and personalisation.
Apple introduces a specific "hero" or signature colour with each new generation: Deep purple, alpine green, cosmic orange or any other signature bright shade, which people can identify just at a glimpse. Automatically, when a user holds a distinctly coloured new iPhone in public, observers instantly recognise that they possess the latest model.
Brand or model promotions wise, since a smartphone is constantly visible in hand or on tables, this visual cue acts as free, peer-to-peer marketing for the brand.
A signature colour from a previous year immediately signals an older device once a completely new contrasting hero colour takes its place, for example the burgundy model of iPhone 18 and 18 Pro, which was launched in India a few days back and the celebs and influencers are already switching their devices.
This psychological shift nudges consumers to upgrade for aesthetic and social status reasons entirely independent of device performance.
Apple uses muted, sophisticated, metallic tones (like Space Black or Titanium finishes) for Pro lineups to project professional utility, while employing vibrant pastels or saturated hues on base models to signal approachability and youth. Limiting certain high-end finishes strictly to premium tiers establishes a visual hierarchy within the product family itself.