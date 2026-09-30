Apple iPhone models and their colour theories: What you should know

Remember Apple signature Orange phone model, the iPhone 17 Pro, and celebs and influencers showing them off by clicking innumerable mirror selfies? Well, that's gone by. Burgundy is the new go-to, and it is one of the most-popular colours of the newly-launched range of iPhone 18 and iPhone 18 Pro.

But Apple and its use of colours is not just incidental, they are instrumental to a brilliant branding mechanism, which drives social signalling, obsolescence and personalisation.

Apple iPhone: The signaling effect and free marketing

Apple introduces a specific "hero" or signature colour with each new generation: Deep purple, alpine green, cosmic orange or any other signature bright shade, which people can identify just at a glimpse. Automatically, when a user holds a distinctly coloured new iPhone in public, observers instantly recognise that they possess the latest model.

Brand or model promotions wise, since a smartphone is constantly visible in hand or on tables, this visual cue acts as free, peer-to-peer marketing for the brand.