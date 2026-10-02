Chinese humanoid robots stun the internet with a futuristic Saudi sword dance in Riyadh

Seeing these advanced machines reproduce such a deeply rooted cultural tradition gave the spectacle a distinctly futuristic twist. The prestigious event was attended by notable dignitaries, including Riyadh Region Mayor Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf Al-Muqrin and Chinese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Chang Hua.

Following the event, Ambassador Chang shared a captivating video of the performance on X, expressing his gratitude to the distinguished attendees. "Our embassy held a reception this evening to celebrate the seventy-seventh anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China," Chang wrote. "We express our thanks to our friends for honouring us with their presence. Chinese-manufactured robots delivered stunning performances that left a profound impression on those in attendance."

This unusual juxtaposition quickly attracted widespread attention across social media platforms. Viewers were left stunned by the sight of humanoids executing one of Saudi Arabia’s most famous traditional dances with such precision. The remarkable spectacle offered a memorable meeting point between a cherished Middle Eastern cultural tradition and a new generation of Chinese technological prowess. As artificial intelligence continues to rapidly evolve, this unique diplomatic presentation in Riyadh proves that the future of cultural exchange might just be robotic.