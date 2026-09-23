Creator behind viral Avengers X South Indian wedding crossover reel reveals the AI solutions he used

In recent years, AI has gone from simple image reimaginations to creating videos that look almost indistinguishable from reality. One such AI creation that caught the internet’s attention earlier this year reimagined Tom Holland and Zendaya in a traditional South Indian wedding setup that also featured their MCU co-stars. As the video went viral amid the couple’s real-life wedding, its creator has now revealed how he made it, and the process is more astonishing than you might expect.
In a recent post content creator Hafiz M has taken to social media and has shared the ways he created the AI generated video that re-imagined Tom Holland and Zendaya’s South Indian wedding.
It crossed 50 million views on Instagram alone, 4.3 million likes and 5.3 million shares, with millions of reshares as well! The video showed how Peter Parker and MJ are dressed as bride and groom, where the New York city backdrop is beautifully reimagined for a lavish South Indian wedding setting. Their attire showcased the perfect traditional wedding attire surrounded by elaborate floral decorations, temple-inspired elements and colourful celebrations.
Hafiz revealed three major platforms to create the video. Sharing on social media he said he used ChatGPT to help craft the prompts, Nano Banana Pro to generate the images, and Kling 3.0 to bring them to life as videos.
The post read, “The idea was simple: what would it look like if Marvel characters attended a Kerala Hindu wedding in the 80s? I used ChatGPT to help write the prompts, Nano Banana Pro to create the images, and Kling 3.0 to turn them into videos. Then it took on a life of its own. People across the world were watching, sharing, and discussing it. Seeing conversations on X and Reddit about something I’d made was honestly surreal.”
This made him realise how beautifully AI can be used to create contents. He further added, “It also made me realise how far AI visuals have come. The video worked so well because it felt less like generated scenes and more like memories from a wedding that actually happened.”
For Marvel fans, the elaborate South Indian wedding offered a playful take on the closure many wished the characters had. The creator’s amazing blend of the emotional Spider-Man storyline with the grandeur, colour and traditions of an Indian wedding, was all that a fan needed to get a closure on their happy ending.
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