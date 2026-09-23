Creator behind viral Avengers X South Indian wedding crossover reel reveals the AI solutions he used

In recent years, AI has gone from simple image reimaginations to creating videos that look almost indistinguishable from reality. One such AI creation that caught the internet’s attention earlier this year reimagined Tom Holland and Zendaya in a traditional South Indian wedding setup that also featured their MCU co-stars. As the video went viral amid the couple’s real-life wedding, its creator has now revealed how he made it, and the process is more astonishing than you might expect.

Here's how the creator reimagined the South Indian wedding of Tom Holland and Zendaya

In a recent post content creator Hafiz M has taken to social media and has shared the ways he created the AI generated video that re-imagined Tom Holland and Zendaya’s South Indian wedding.

It crossed 50 million views on Instagram alone, 4.3 million likes and 5.3 million shares, with millions of reshares as well! The video showed how Peter Parker and MJ are dressed as bride and groom, where the New York city backdrop is beautifully reimagined for a lavish South Indian wedding setting. Their attire showcased the perfect traditional wedding attire surrounded by elaborate floral decorations, temple-inspired elements and colourful celebrations.

Hafiz revealed three major platforms to create the video. Sharing on social media he said he used ChatGPT to help craft the prompts, Nano Banana Pro to generate the images, and Kling 3.0 to bring them to life as videos.