Emmy Awards 2026: Tom Holland supports Zendaya at the red carpet

Tom Holland and Zendaya certainly generated buzz at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards, when they both appeared at the show at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on September 14 (September 15 in India). This was Tom Holland's first-ever appearance at the Emmys. This is because Zendaya was nominated for her sixth and final Emmy Award as Rue Bennett in Euphoria.

Tom Holland and Zendaya share a sweet moment at the Emmys 2026

Zendaya was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work in Euphoria's final season. However, Zendaya failed to clinch this award. On the other hand, Rhea Seehorn won the award for her performance in Apple's Pluribus. However, Zendaya seemed to be truly happy for Seehorn. She and Holland were spotted cheering for the actor from Better Call Saul as he achieved the professional milestone.