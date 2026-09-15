Emmy Awards 2026: Tom Holland supports Zendaya at the red carpet

Tom Holland and Zendaya certainly generated buzz at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards, when they both appeared at the show at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on September 14 (September 15 in India). This was Tom Holland's first-ever appearance at the Emmys. This is because Zendaya was nominated for her sixth and final Emmy Award as Rue Bennett in Euphoria.
Zendaya was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work in Euphoria's final season. However, Zendaya failed to clinch this award. On the other hand, Rhea Seehorn won the award for her performance in Apple's Pluribus. However, Zendaya seemed to be truly happy for Seehorn. She and Holland were spotted cheering for the actor from Better Call Saul as he achieved the professional milestone.
On the red carpet, Tom Holland and Zendaya both matched up their outfits. Zendaya was a head-turner in a nude tulle gown that had a lot of detailed crystal embroidery work on it. It had a deep V-neckline along with a lengthy train. She styled herself with the help of her long-time stylist, Law Roach.
Tom Holland and Zendaya also had their special moment at the ceremony as Saturday Night Live star Marcello Hernández was the one who handed out the Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series award. Upon hearing Zendaya's name announced, the camera went to her as Holland beamed at her from behind her.
Marcello Hernández jokingly told her that he invited Zendaya and Spider-Man for dinner at his place. He referred to her as 'a beast' and confessed that he did not play it cool. This little conversation was soon one of the hot topics of the evening.
Zendaya set Emmy records through Euphoria. She bagged Outstanding Lead Actress in 2020 to become the youngest-ever winner in that category. Again, she won in 2022 to become the youngest-ever repeat winner in that category.
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