Zendaya and Tom Holland celebrate their marriage at sprawling UK country estate

Zendaya and Tom Holland have marked their marriage with an intimate celebration far from the spotlight, gathering close family and friends at a historic countryside estate in England, according to multiple reports.

Zendaya and Tom Holland kept their wedding celebration under tight wraps

The couple reportedly took over Beaverbrook, a country house hotel set across roughly 470 acres of gardens, woodland, and open countryside in Surrey — about 20 miles outside London and, notably, close to Holland's own hometown. Once the residence of press baron Lord Beaverbrook, the estate has since been converted into a private retreat known for hosting exclusive events entirely on its own grounds, making it an ideal choice for two stars determined to keep the moment to themselves.