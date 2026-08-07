Zendaya and Tom Holland celebrate their marriage at sprawling UK country estate

Zendaya and Tom Holland have marked their marriage with an intimate celebration far from the spotlight, gathering close family and friends at a historic countryside estate in England, according to multiple reports.
The couple reportedly took over Beaverbrook, a country house hotel set across roughly 470 acres of gardens, woodland, and open countryside in Surrey — about 20 miles outside London and, notably, close to Holland's own hometown. Once the residence of press baron Lord Beaverbrook, the estate has since been converted into a private retreat known for hosting exclusive events entirely on its own grounds, making it an ideal choice for two stars determined to keep the moment to themselves.
True to form for a couple that has spent years shielding their relationship from public view, insiders say guests and hotel staff alike were asked to hand over their phones for the duration of the celebration to prevent any photos or details from leaking out.
Tom’s three brothers — Sam, Harry, and Paddy — are said to have worn black tuxedos. The brothers reportedly stayed in cottages scattered across the estate grounds throughout the festivities.
The Surrey gathering is being described as a celebration of a marriage that reportedly already took place earlier this year, with some reports pointing to a low-key ceremony in London. Neither Zendaya nor Tom has formally confirmed the marriage through official channels, consistent with a relationship they’ve guarded closely since going public in 2021.
Still, the signs have piled up. Zendaya's longtime stylist, Law Roach, told reporters at an awards show red carpet earlier this year that the wedding had already happened. Tom himself later added fuel to the fire, referencing his family’s presence at an actual event while dismissing a set of AI-generated fake wedding images that had circulated online.
The couple, who met filming Spider-Man: Homecoming and got engaged in late 2024, have built their relationship on the highest level of discretion. Representatives for Zendaya and Holland have not issued any official statement confirming the marriage or the celebration.
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