Cinema

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Hindi dub features a surprise Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah reference

Spider-Man's Hindi dub delivers an unexpected TMKOC reference, leaving Marvel and sitcom fans equally surprised.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Hindi dub features a surprise Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah reference
Spider-Man's Hindi Dub Has a Hilarious TMKOC Twist That Broke the Internet
Updated on
2 min read

The Multi-verse madness of Spider-Man: Brand New Day has reached so high that the audience didn’t quite anticipate this move. In a recent turn of events, as people went to watch the dubbed version of the superhero film, they noticed an uncanny reference. Pop-culture enthusiasts pointed out a “Baga” reference from the TV series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

From the Multiverse to Gokuldham: Spider-Man's TMKOC crossover wasn't on our bingo card

The viral moment awe-struck the audiences across the country as the two worlds collided which no one of course ever imagined to have happened. The clip shows Spider-Man (played by Tom Holland), MJ (Zendaya) and Ned (Jacob Batalon) talking about some confidential information. In the midst of all the seriousness, Spiderman asked Ned, “Bata bhi do mota bhai, risk hai toh ishq hai (Just tell us, big brother, if there's risk, there's passion)”.

While some fans decoded it as a possible Scam 1992 reference, Marvel had an even bigger surprise waiting. Ned soon drops the funniest line, "Seth ji, Baga yeh raaz Bawri ko bhi nahi batayega (Seth-ji, Baga won't reveal this secret to Bawri either)”. This marks a direct nod to the infamous Indian comedy series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

As the clips went viral, one user wrote, “Even your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man knows there's no escaping the madness of TMKOC! Looks like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has fans across every universe.”

Another added, “Marvel used to do super fun Hindi-dubbed... ain't no way I am watching this in hindi now.”  

The best part is that the show TMKOC then had a Spiderman episode where the superhero comes to Gokuldham and surprises the residents. 

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Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
spider-man: brand new day

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