Is Dilip Joshi leaving Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running shows on Indian television. Over the years, it has often made headlines, which include cast exits and other issues on set. Recently, rumours surfaced about Dilip Joshi, who plays Jethalal, leaving the show. However, the creator Asit Kumarr Modi has denied the claims, calling them false.

Creator calls social media rumours negative and inappropriate

Asit spoke to the media and expressed how this show is a positive relief to the audiences and so spreading negative rumours is not really nice. “As you know, social media these days has become so negative that you should try to keep a positive mindset. And Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a completely positive show. It’s a family show that spreads happiness. So some people should think positively about it. It’s not right to spread rumours about small things or say anything inappropriate. That’s not a good thing,” he said.