Is Dilip Joshi leaving Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running shows on Indian television. Over the years, it has often made headlines, which include cast exits and other issues on set. Recently, rumours surfaced about Dilip Joshi, who plays Jethalal, leaving the show. However, the creator Asit Kumarr Modi has denied the claims, calling them false.
Asit spoke to the media and expressed how this show is a positive relief to the audiences and so spreading negative rumours is not really nice. “As you know, social media these days has become so negative that you should try to keep a positive mindset. And Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a completely positive show. It’s a family show that spreads happiness. So some people should think positively about it. It’s not right to spread rumours about small things or say anything inappropriate. That’s not a good thing,” he said.
Rumours about Munmun Dutta, who plays Babita ji, leaving the show also made headlines. However, the actress and the show’s creator later clarified that the news was false. The actress took to social media and shared a post where she was dressed as her character, captioning it, “Rumours are not always true.” This speculation surfaced since both the characters Jethalal and Babita were absent from the recent episodes. So, adding to it Asit said, “There’s nothing to it — everyone is still part of our team. They were missing due to some personal reasons at the time. So, there’s no issue at all”.
The show, which first aired in 2008, has been one of the most beloved comedy series on Indian television. Its unique storylines and fresh angles in each episode have kept audiences hooked for years. However, frequent character changes have at times made it harder for viewers to stay connected, as many associate specific actors with iconic roles. While some exits have been challenging for the makers, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continues to deliver strong comic moments and remains a fan-favourite.