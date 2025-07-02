Google Arts and Culture adds Mumbai’s Elephanta Caves to its immersive experience collection

Dating back to the 5th and 8th centuries, this rock-cut wonder is a must-visit spot when you are in Mumbai. An hour in the ferry and you reach the cave waiting you to explore it. But if you cannot visit the place, it comes to you now, courtesy Google Arts & Culture that has just launched it Explore Elephanta Caves immersive opportunity. It takes the viewer to the Caves right from their living rooms, and engages them through the use of artificial intelligence, 3D mapping, storytelling and much more.

The initiative is also one which aims to preserve this heritage monument and create a digital archive. The digitization has been done with the help of expert teams covering both technical and archaeological aspects to be factually correct and to complete the process of digitisation accurately without harming the original structures of the place. With over 6,500 photographs and 197 laser scans, this labour of love is finally live for the world to experience.