Google Arts and Culture adds Mumbai’s Elephanta Caves to its immersive experience collection

A UNESCO World Heritage Site Elephanta Caves, have been a popular place for tourists and locals. Steeped in history, heritage and archaeological wonders in its nooks and corners, the Elephanta Caves is now on your fingertips, thanks to Google Arts & Culture. In a laboriously fruitful process the Google team along with several collaborations with technical firms, organisations, archaeologists, Archaeological Survey of India and more have come together to bring the Elephant Caves through an immersive technical experience on your screens. Adding Mumbai’s one of the most-loved gems to its collection, the experience is now open to the world and can be navigated from the official website.
Dating back to the 5th and 8th centuries, this rock-cut wonder is a must-visit spot when you are in Mumbai. An hour in the ferry and you reach the cave waiting you to explore it. But if you cannot visit the place, it comes to you now, courtesy Google Arts & Culture that has just launched it Explore Elephanta Caves immersive opportunity. It takes the viewer to the Caves right from their living rooms, and engages them through the use of artificial intelligence, 3D mapping, storytelling and much more.
The initiative is also one which aims to preserve this heritage monument and create a digital archive. The digitization has been done with the help of expert teams covering both technical and archaeological aspects to be factually correct and to complete the process of digitisation accurately without harming the original structures of the place. With over 6,500 photographs and 197 laser scans, this labour of love is finally live for the world to experience.
One would also find several photographs which are significant contributions from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalay. These items were discovered on the island over time and points out to the community that used to exist there. Their rituals, traditions and local habitation come into focus through these photographs.
Interestingly, apart from viewing the experience, one can also parallel listen to it. The audio experience is also crucial and contributes to being inclusive in all aspects. To make it interactive, one can also ask personalized questions and AI answers them.
The Explore Elephanta Caves is a unique amalgamation of progressive science and historical heritage, defining a moment in which it is stated that the past needs the developing present to exist in the future.
