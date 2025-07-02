Art

Viraj Khanna uses traditional embroidery to focus on the big, fat Indian wedding at his recent art exhibition in Los Angeles

Drawing from his family legacy in the world of fashion, Indian artist, Viraj Khanna presents a canvas that combines expressive traditional craftsmanship with modern themes
Viraj Khanna draws from a family legacy in fashion, uses his knowledge of traditional Indian craftsmanship and turns it to expressive artistic pieces. (In Pic) Ready to Begin my Concert Viraj Khanna
Modern society finds expression in the use or consumption of the excess and most importantly in the alteration of the self for the public profiles. Artist Viraj Khanna, who draws from a family legacy in fashion, uses his knowledge of traditional Indian craftsmanship and turns it to express these topics, especially around an Indian wedding, through his art, at his latest solo show – Why Did I Say Yes, which just kicked off at Rajiv Menon Contemporary in Los Angeles.  

(In Pic) Who are these people? Viraj Khanna

Artworks comprising carefully done embroideries like beadwork, aari and Zardosi, gives luxury apparels and fashion a complete makeover on the artistic canvas. What makes the exhibition unique is the fact that he draws from his own experiences and observations and represents a world where glamour rules over individual self-expression, presenting through wedding narratives, how one really celebrates love in the times of economic progression and globalisation.

What: Why Did I Say Yes?

Where: Rajiv Menon Contemporary, Los Angeles, California, USA

When: Until August 30, 2025

