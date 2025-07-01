Why pottery residencies are booming across India

This emotional draw, paired with a desire to unplug from hyperconnected routines, has made pottery one of the most sought-after creative experiences today. And pottery residencies take it a step further—offering space, time, mentorship, and community to go deeper.

Residencies to immerse yourself in the art form

Dharamkot Studio, Himachal Pradesh: Nestled in a pine forest, this studio offers six-day retreats blending pottery, meditation, and mountain calm.

Aura Pottery, Chandigarh: Set on a lush estate, their 12-week residency encourages exploration and technique in a relaxed, earthy setting.

Slow Pottery, Andhra Pradesh: Located near a forest, this weekend retreat is as much about nature and stillness as it is about the wheel.

Clayfingers, Kerala: Housed in a restored tile factory, this residency combines traditional Kerala vibes with contemporary ceramic practices.

Aavartan Studio, Auroville: Founded by artist Rakhee Kane, it offers a soulful, community-based pottery experience amidst the spiritual energy of Auroville.

Pottery residencies in India are no longer niche—they’re becoming modern sanctuaries for the creatively curious. As life speeds up, these spaces gently invite us to slow down, get our hands dirty, and shape something real.