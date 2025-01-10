From nawabs to modern masters: Tracing Madras’ ceramic evolution

The idea for the exhibition emerged during an inventory review at Ashvita’s. As the team sifted through their collection, they stumbled upon a significant number of ceramics, some of which bore a striking resemblance to the works of modern masters. “We realised we had a treasure trove of ceramics collected over the years by our director, Ashvin E Rajagopalan,” shares the curator, Nafeesa Kaderkutty. “What began as a simple inventory exercise turned into an exciting journey into Madras’ artistic past.”

The exhibition also sheds light on the challenges of preserving and understanding this heritage. “Ceramics are durable, but uncovering their history required travelling to places like Vridhachalam to explore ceramic clusters and speaking with artists who were part of these institutions,” the curator recounts. The exhibition focuses on ceramics from the 1960s, a period when KCS Paniker’s visionary leadership at the Government College of Arts and Crafts redefined the boundaries between art and craft.