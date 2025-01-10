Inner voice meets abstract expression in Hansa Milan Kumar’s Resonance exhibition

Her work, Brahm, a black and white mixed media piece featuring individual white strokes forming a circle across a black figure, represents the idea of "utpati," the origin of the world, which can be translated as the origin of our inner selves. Most of her works remain unnamed, as she believes the canvas will reveal its title to everyone who stands before her painting and observes it. What we see and take away from each of her canvases is unique to each individual and a name cannot encompass the various meanings behind each work.

Her works predominantly utilise black and white, though a few incorporate vibrant colours. These colours hold significant meaning, symbolising the emotional journey of breaking through the monotony of life. She uses them to capture emotions like happiness, excitement, and the vibrancy of newfound clarity.

“In today’s world dominated by social media, many no longer listen to their inner voices, chasing trends and external validation,” she says. Thus, the title of the exhibition, "Resonance," encapsulates the essence of her works: understanding and expressing what lies within one's self.