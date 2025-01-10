Inner voice meets abstract expression in Hansa Milan Kumar’s Resonance exhibition

“Art is a means of expressing what the heart and soul speak, laid out on a canvas for the world. Abstract art is a way for me to speak my mind freely onto the paper,” says Bhopal-based artist Hansa Milan Kumar. Her solo exhibition in Delhi, titled 'Resonance: Nature and Cosmos’, explores themes of inner voice and the deep connection between a person and their inner self.
Kumar focuses on mixed media, hand-painting her works with acrylics, pastels, and pens and sometimes incorporating threads to translate her vision onto canvas."Art is a universal language, and there are no specific words to fully describe it," she explains. Therefore, my works are abstract, allowing me to convey my views without limitations."
Her work, Brahm, a black and white mixed media piece featuring individual white strokes forming a circle across a black figure, represents the idea of "utpati," the origin of the world, which can be translated as the origin of our inner selves. Most of her works remain unnamed, as she believes the canvas will reveal its title to everyone who stands before her painting and observes it. What we see and take away from each of her canvases is unique to each individual and a name cannot encompass the various meanings behind each work.
Her works predominantly utilise black and white, though a few incorporate vibrant colours. These colours hold significant meaning, symbolising the emotional journey of breaking through the monotony of life. She uses them to capture emotions like happiness, excitement, and the vibrancy of newfound clarity.
“In today’s world dominated by social media, many no longer listen to their inner voices, chasing trends and external validation,” she says. Thus, the title of the exhibition, "Resonance," encapsulates the essence of her works: understanding and expressing what lies within one's self.
For her mother
Kumar's parents, particularly her mother, Deepamala Gaikwad, were a source of immense support and inspiration. “I feel more emotionally connected to my mom due to her life's struggles,” she shares. Growing up in Nagpur, her mother worked at the Industrial Training Institute, while simultaneously pursuing her education, caring for her children, and managing household responsibilities.
Her mother has always viewed art as a spiritual path—a journey toward self-awareness. This connection between spirituality and art forms the core of Hansa's creative process. Through her work, she continues to explore and connect with herself as an artist, a journey deeply inspired by her mother's wisdom.
A natural talent
Kumar is a self-taught artist who has been freelancing for the past 15 years. As a child, she developed a deep interest in painting, drawn to colours and colouring books. Art became her form of self-expression, a means of capturing the world around her through her artwork.
Despite her natural talent, societal pressures forced her to abandon her passion. "If you want to succeed in life," she was told, "you must focus on academics. Art won't lead to anything meaningful." She pursued a traditional path, completing her education, building a career in banking, getting married, and starting a family. Yet, despite these achievements, she felt a profound sense of emptiness. After the birth of her son and her husband's relocation for work, she reconnected with art while managing the household alone and feeling isolated with a newborn. As she picked up the brush again, she realised she'd been chasing the wrong things all these years. Painting became a way to process and express her postpartum emotions.
At Bharat Bhawan
Kumar began frequenting Bharat Bhawan, Bhopal's cultural hub, around the same time. There, she saw the works of artists like S. H. Raza and M.F. Husain, which mesmerised her. Despite meeting many artists, Hansa struggled to find guidance and felt the advice to merely ‘work hard’ was insufficient. Then, she met Artist Yusuf, the former deputy director at Bharat Bhawan. While he encouraged her to work hard, like all artists do, Hansa felt a difference.
"I met many people, spoke to many, but none of it felt right. I was not satisfied. I was not fulfilled, but this felt right," she reflects. "I feel very blessed to have been supported by him during a time in my life when no one helped me."
Yet, through it all, the artist's husband, Milan Kumar, remained her loyal supporter, encouraging her career choices. Hansa, the second of four siblings, was the first to choose a creative field as their career. While her siblings pursued more conventionally successful paths, she embraced the role of an artist. This decision to move away from stability and societal expectations was a way of accepting herself and asserting her individuality. She encourages other women to stay connected with their individuality, reminding them that each person has a unique purpose and a goal in life. "You have been sent to this earth with a purpose and a goal," she says, "so don't forget them. If you don't take care of yourself, no one else will," she says.
‘Resonance: Nature and Cosmos' is on till January 10, 2025 between 11am to 8pm at Triveni Gallery, at Triveni Kala Sangam, Mandi House.
Story by Adithi Reena Ajith