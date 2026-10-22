Fold forward with this amazing phone

Foldables season is well and truly upon us. While Apple’s first foldable iPhone takes its first steps into consumers’ pockets today, Vivo’s X Fold series has had several generations to iron out the creases (quite literally) - refining and, for the most part, eliminating the compromises inherent to these phone-turned-mini-tablets. With improvements to the X Fold6’s camera, battery, display, and performance, this foldable wants to be your everyday phone, not just an expensive conversation starter. At ₹2,19,999 for the sole 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant, though, the X Fold6 has some fairly lofty expectations to meet.

Visually, Vivo hasn’t reinvented the wheel. The X Fold6 looks much like its predecessor, with a glass-and-metal construction, a reassuringly solid hinge and a rather enormous circular camera island on the back. The dual-tone Nebula Teal finish adds some personality, while the 228g weight is reasonable and well-balanced for a book-style foldable, if hardly featherweight. At 4.4mm/9.4mm(unfolded/folded), it’s easy to grip, and unlocks with the fingerprint scanner on the right spine. It’s good to see IP58, IP59, IPX8, and IPX9 dust and water resistance ratings, reassuring on a device this expensive.

The real magic, of course, happens when you open it up. The 6.51-inch outer display is perfectly usable for everyday tasks, so you won't constantly find yourself unfolding the phone to reply to messages or check notifications. Open it, and the 8.02-inch inner AMOLED display makes reading, watching videos and juggling apps significantly more enjoyable – at 5,500 nits peak brightness, both indoors and outdoors. Both screens support 120Hz refresh rates, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, and are bright enough to remain legible outdoors. There’s still a less-noticeable-but-not-invisible crease running down the middle of the inner display. It’s not particularly distracting once you’re engrossed in whatever you’re doing, but you can feel it when swiping across the screen. The crease-free dream remains just that.