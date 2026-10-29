All the new announcements and updates from Apple's 'Pro and Tell' event in LA

The headline act is the new MacBook Pro with what Apple calls its PROLED XDR display, a tandem OLED panel that brings touchscreen functionality to the Mac for the first time (₹3,49,900 onwards). Available in 14- and 16-inch sizes, the display promises a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 2,000 nits of brightness and a remarkable 10,000,000:1 contrast ratio, and support for both P3 and Adobe RGB color spaces should also appeal to photographers, filmmakers and designers.

Touch isn’t just an extra way to poke at the screen. Apple has adapted macOS to make gestures such as swiping, pinching to zoom and dragging content feel more natural, while creative apps get more interesting possibilities. In Pixelmator Pro, you can work directly on the canvas; in Logic Pro, the display becomes a playable instrument; and Final Cut Pro gets touch-based editing controls.

There’s a new Dynamic Island, too, bringing Spotlight search, Live Activities and Siri AI within easy reach. And despite the hardware overhaul, Apple says the redesigned machines are thinner and lighter, with the 14-inch model weighing just 3 pounds and the 16-inch version around 4 pounds. And in a development no one anticipated, the glowing Apple logo on the lid makes a long-awaited comeback.

Under the hood, though, these premium machines use the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, rather than the new M6. Apple claims up to 24 hours of battery life, with configurations offering up to 128GB of unified memory and 16TB of storage. It’s a substantial rethink of the MacBook Pro, and potentially a more consequential one than a routine performance bump. The bigger question is whether touchscreen convenience translates into a genuinely better laptop experience, which we’ll delve into in our full reviews.