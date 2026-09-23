Apple reportedly planning screenless health tracker to rival Whoop

Apple is working on an innovative fitness tracking wristband with no display, which will be inspired by devices from Whoop and Fitbit. Sources say that Apple has been looking at the category for a few months now and has even prototyped the gadget. The product has backing from some of Apple's top executives, such as Tim Cook and Eddy Cue.
The Apple fitness band will reportedly be quite different from the Apple Watch in appearance. The prototype models include a thin, woven band with a sensor-laden computing module worn on the wrist. There will be no screen at all. Rather, the device will be purely for capturing health and fitness information.
This concept follows in the footsteps of Whoop, Google’s Fitbit, Oura, and Garmin, which have been releasing their respective screenless devices that do not rely on notifications and apps placed on the wrist for health monitoring purposes. However, Apple seems to be taking the same path but incorporating its smartwatch health functionality into the new product.
The Apple fitness band can make use of capabilities that have already been introduced into some Apple Watch series, which include detailed heart rate monitoring and calculations related to readiness and biological age of a user. The company is also trying out a new version of the Health app, iOS 27.2.
Apple’s Senior Vice President of Services and Health, Eddy Cue, according to reports, has been urging the health team to simplify the products and concentrate more on health and fitness monitoring. Such an approach may impact the Apple fitness bracelet going forward.
Nevertheless, the Apple fitness band is currently in its initial stages, and thus the final model of this device, along with its specifications, is yet to be revealed. Apple is also said to be working on several wearable devices as well. Smart glasses and AirPods with a camera are scheduled to launch by 2027, whereas an AI pendant with a camera has apparently been delayed.
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