Apple reportedly planning screenless health tracker to rival Whoop

Apple is working on an innovative fitness tracking wristband with no display, which will be inspired by devices from Whoop and Fitbit. Sources say that Apple has been looking at the category for a few months now and has even prototyped the gadget. The product has backing from some of Apple's top executives, such as Tim Cook and Eddy Cue.

Apple fitness band could use a thin fabric strap and sensor module

The Apple fitness band will reportedly be quite different from the Apple Watch in appearance. The prototype models include a thin, woven band with a sensor-laden computing module worn on the wrist. There will be no screen at all. Rather, the device will be purely for capturing health and fitness information.