What to expect from Apple Pay that will launch in India next month?

According to latest updates, Apple Pay is set to launch for the Indian markets next month, after almost a decade of its launch in the US markets. While the company has not yet declared one official date for the launch or complete list of the participating banks, speculations are that it will be launched in October with Axis Bank. With the arrival of the service, Apple users nationwide will be able to avail the service and here’s a look at what can be expected out of the same.

A burning question in people’s mind would be why is now the right time to enter the Indian market with Apple Pay? That is because of the sheer number of users which has exponentially grown. Moreover, with the transaction process heavily dependent on digital payments rather than using cash, this is a good time to offer more services in this sector. Card security and authorization structures have also evolved. And lastly, the Apple X Bank collaborations have strengthened.

What is expected of Apple Pay from its launch?