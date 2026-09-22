Delhiites are reviving the art of letter writing

A slower connection

For Sushmita Prasad from Jamshedpur, letter writing has become both a personal hobby and a way of introducing people to India’s cultural diversity. After discovering international interest in letter-writing, she began Antaraal Post, a monthly postal project that focuses on a different Indian state.

Her packages combine a personal letter with elements such as a recipe card, artwork, a miniature flag and writing prompts. She sends them through Indian Post to recreate the feeling of receiving something in a letterbox. After receiving around 21 orders for her first edition on West Bengal, she received more than 80 for the following edition on Sikkim. Some recipients told her it was their first time receiving a letter.

Prasad believes the wait itself is part of the attraction. Unlike a message that can be opened anywhere, a letter requires someone to wait for it, hold it and sit down to read it. “When you receive something that’s on paper, first is you wait for it,” she says.

She also sees the appeal in owning something physical. Comparing letters to the CDs, DVDs and magazines of her childhood, she says digital subscriptions may give access to content without giving people something tangible to keep. A physical letter, by contrast, remains theirs.

From Instagram to paper

The revival is not entirely detached from the digital world. Prasad discovered the broader interest in letter writing through social media, while Shrutee Choudhary’s community, Letters from a Better Place, began with Instagram.

A writer, poet and actor, Choudhary started the project after reflecting on how writing could help people find comfort in one another’s words. What began as a digital idea eventually became offline gatherings where strangers write letters to each other based on what they need emotionally in that moment.

The community, which recently completed a year, has around 2000 members. Its gatherings are deliberately intimate, with a maximum of 16 participants. Choudhary says Gen Z forms a significant part of the audience, alongside writers, readers, artists, founders and others looking for more intentional ways of connecting.

The irony is not lost on her: people often discover the community through Instagram before coming offline. “The internet can be brilliant at helping us find our people but then what happens after we find them is what really matters,” she says.

For Choudhary, the distinction between a message and a letter is ultimately one of attention. A text can be edited, deleted and sent almost instantly. Handwriting demands that the writer stay with their thoughts. “When you’re handwriting a letter, it really needs your attention completely,” she says.

Perhaps that is what draws young people back to an old form of communication. In a world where conversations are instantaneous and increasingly digital, a letter asks for something less convenient: time, attention and the willingness to leave a part of yourself on paper.

This article is written by Sreya S. Motti