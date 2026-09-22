Delhiites are reviving the art of letter writing

For a generation that grew up with WhatsApp messages, Instagram DMs and emails, waiting for a letter may seem like going retro. Yet across cities, young people are once again choosing paper over screens, writing by hand, decorating envelopes and even waiting weeks for something to arrive in the post.
For Bhumika Bedi, a professional based in Delhi NCR, the appeal lies in what she calls the “human touch” of a handwritten letter. Unlike texts, where tone and emotion can often get lost, she feels handwriting carries something more personal. “It’s the handwriting of the person in front of me. It’s not some random font that is coming. It’s genuine handwriting of someone,” she says.
Bedi also enjoys making the letter itself part of the experience. She uses coffee to give the paper an aged look, tears its edges, and adds a vintage effect before writing on it. For her, the effort involved is as meaningful as the words themselves.
Something to keep
For Mansi, a Delhi lawyer, who has long been fond of stationery and calligraphy, letters have been part of her life since school. She remembers discovering handmade paper in Class 7 and later began making cards and handwritten notes for birthdays and special occasions.
The appeal, she says, lies partly in seeing the recipient’s reaction. “Whenever you write something, it’s not just a pen and paper; feelings are involved,” she says. She has kept cards given to her during an internship in Malaysia and recalls how some people she worked with later framed the handwritten notes she gave them.
For Aditya, an MPharm student in Delhi-NCR, letter writing began with poetry in college. He eventually began writing letters to people close to him, seeing them as a way to preserve feelings that might disappear in a chat. “It also acts as a memento to the friend. It can become a lifelong memory,” he says.
The physicality of the letter is central to its appeal. Aditya pays attention to the pen and even the way the final package is presented. He believes paper can preserve details, from handwriting to the smell of the paper, that a WhatsApp conversation cannot.
A slower connection
For Sushmita Prasad from Jamshedpur, letter writing has become both a personal hobby and a way of introducing people to India’s cultural diversity. After discovering international interest in letter-writing, she began Antaraal Post, a monthly postal project that focuses on a different Indian state.
Her packages combine a personal letter with elements such as a recipe card, artwork, a miniature flag and writing prompts. She sends them through Indian Post to recreate the feeling of receiving something in a letterbox. After receiving around 21 orders for her first edition on West Bengal, she received more than 80 for the following edition on Sikkim. Some recipients told her it was their first time receiving a letter.
Prasad believes the wait itself is part of the attraction. Unlike a message that can be opened anywhere, a letter requires someone to wait for it, hold it and sit down to read it. “When you receive something that’s on paper, first is you wait for it,” she says.
She also sees the appeal in owning something physical. Comparing letters to the CDs, DVDs and magazines of her childhood, she says digital subscriptions may give access to content without giving people something tangible to keep. A physical letter, by contrast, remains theirs.
From Instagram to paper
The revival is not entirely detached from the digital world. Prasad discovered the broader interest in letter writing through social media, while Shrutee Choudhary’s community, Letters from a Better Place, began with Instagram.
A writer, poet and actor, Choudhary started the project after reflecting on how writing could help people find comfort in one another’s words. What began as a digital idea eventually became offline gatherings where strangers write letters to each other based on what they need emotionally in that moment.
The community, which recently completed a year, has around 2000 members. Its gatherings are deliberately intimate, with a maximum of 16 participants. Choudhary says Gen Z forms a significant part of the audience, alongside writers, readers, artists, founders and others looking for more intentional ways of connecting.
The irony is not lost on her: people often discover the community through Instagram before coming offline. “The internet can be brilliant at helping us find our people but then what happens after we find them is what really matters,” she says.
For Choudhary, the distinction between a message and a letter is ultimately one of attention. A text can be edited, deleted and sent almost instantly. Handwriting demands that the writer stay with their thoughts. “When you’re handwriting a letter, it really needs your attention completely,” she says.
Perhaps that is what draws young people back to an old form of communication. In a world where conversations are instantaneous and increasingly digital, a letter asks for something less convenient: time, attention and the willingness to leave a part of yourself on paper.
This article is written by Sreya S. Motti
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