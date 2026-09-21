5 community traditions that have now become global recycling movements

What happens when a ceramic of glass suddenly falls out of your hands and breaks? You wipe it off the floor and dispose of it. But this Japanese tradition called Kintsugi requires you to carefully collect the pieces, place them side by side (without gluing anything), mix powdered gold or silver in glue and then join everything together. You would then have a new version of the old object which just broke. In fact those fine lines and cracks remain and become part of the look. In this way, you don’t have to discard the old object; you are recycling it, and creating something more beautiful.