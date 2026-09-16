Can money make us read again? Singapore is giving it a try

There's a new kind of side hustle in Singapore, and it pays in cents, not dollars. This month, the city-state's National Library Board kicked off a five-year national campaign designed to get people to put down their phones and pick up a book and get paid, however modestly, for doing it.

Singapore will pay you to read books, 20 coins at a time

Log at least 15 minutes of reading on the program’s government website, and you earn 20 virtual coins. Rack up 1,000 of those coins, and you can cash out for the princely sum of SG$1 — about 80 US cents. Do the math and you're looking at roughly 50 days of consistent reading to earn a single dollar. Only one session counts per day, so there's no gaming the system by binge-logging on a Saturday.