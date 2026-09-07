Colombian woman turns gossip into a business, claims it helped her buy two houses

Have you ever wondered how far the power of gossip can go? Apparently it can help you buy not one but two houses. In a recent turn of events a Colombian woman has claimed that she has been selling gossip and has earned so much out of the spicy tales that she bought herself two houses.

Meet the Colombian woman who turned eavesdropping into a lucrative career

Myriam, a 67-year-old woman from Armenia in Colombia’s Quindío department, has gone viral for turning an unlikely talent into a source of income. With a keen ear for neighbourhood gossip and an eye for everything happening around her, she has transformed her knack for gathering information into a rather unusual business.

She explained in a video that whenever she goes out of her home, she switches on her eavesdropping radar and collects spicy information from the neighbourhood. And she is very diligent about her work. She keeps a notebook with her and writes down the details so that she doesn’t forget any bit. Also her source is not always just one person, she verifies it from other people and makes her information uptight like a news.

Myriam openly described herself as a professional 'chismosa'- the Spanish term for a gossip. She has her network in place with friends confirming her suspicions and exchanging information. She said in a video, “My method connects the dots from various sources”. Explaining her method she added, “I can be here talking with you, but my little ears are well positioned to listen to what people are saying”.