Gossip mills hint at a possible Bridesmaids cast reunion at the Academy Awards 2026

Whether is it a film or a sit-com that has gained massive popularity, once off –air, fans patiently await the cast re-union. Earlier, one of the most awaited on-screen reunion was of the cast of Friends, although it didn’t feature Mathew Perry, he definitely had a message. Similarly, for those who loved Bridesmaids, they cannot wait for this reunion. Bridesmaids was released in 2011 and directed by Paul Feig. It follows the journey of a Maid of Honour and the bridesmaids and how things go topsy-turvy as each one pries for more attention from the bride and tries to establish their relationship superior than the others. This hilarious comedy also earned Melissa McCarthy her first nomination at the Academy for Best Supporting Actress. Interestingly, this year, her then co-star Rose Byrne has been nominated for Best Actress category for the movie If I had Legs I’d Kick You.

A few days ago, it was revealed that desi girl Priyanka Chopra is all set to grace the occasion as a presenter along with Robert Downey Jr., Anne Hathaway, Will Arnett, Gwyneth Paltrow and Paul Mescal. The ceremony will be hosted by Conan O’ Brien while KPop Demon Hunters and Sinners are in talks for a live performance.