Gossip mills hint at a possible Bridesmaids cast reunion at the Academy Awards 2026

There’s scoop ahead of the much –awaited Academy Awards this year! While the awards ceremony is all set to take place on March 15 2026; gossip birdies have already started flying hinting at a possible re-union of the cast of Bridesmaids which completed 15 years in 2026. It is said that Rose Byrne, Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph and Melissa McCarthy might make a special reunion appearance during the Academy Awards.
Whether is it a film or a sit-com that has gained massive popularity, once off –air, fans patiently await the cast re-union. Earlier, one of the most awaited on-screen reunion was of the cast of Friends, although it didn’t feature Mathew Perry, he definitely had a message. Similarly, for those who loved Bridesmaids, they cannot wait for this reunion. Bridesmaids was released in 2011 and directed by Paul Feig. It follows the journey of a Maid of Honour and the bridesmaids and how things go topsy-turvy as each one pries for more attention from the bride and tries to establish their relationship superior than the others. This hilarious comedy also earned Melissa McCarthy her first nomination at the Academy for Best Supporting Actress. Interestingly, this year, her then co-star Rose Byrne has been nominated for Best Actress category for the movie If I had Legs I’d Kick You.
A few days ago, it was revealed that desi girl Priyanka Chopra is all set to grace the occasion as a presenter along with Robert Downey Jr., Anne Hathaway, Will Arnett, Gwyneth Paltrow and Paul Mescal. The ceremony will be hosted by Conan O’ Brien while KPop Demon Hunters and Sinners are in talks for a live performance.
The Academy Awards platform has always been a place for not just recognizing films and performances but also a space for high-octane live drama. From Will Smith’s famous slap-case to announcing the wrong movie name, from declining an Oscar to gate-crashing the ceremony; all add to the feel of the show. These apart, fans all over the world, wait to see their favourite actors dressed in their best and setting the fashion trend for the evening. What drama awaits the globe at the 98th Academy Awards stage, only time will tell on March 15.