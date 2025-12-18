Oscars moving to YouTube: Academy Awards to stream free worldwide from 2029

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has acknowledged that the move of the Oscars to YouTube will actually take place in 2029, which is the most significant change in the way the awards show has ever been distributed. This shift means that the Oscars will be staged on YouTube where anyone in the world can watch for free, thus local networks in the United States will not have any exclusive rights to live broadcasts, as has been the case for many years, and the concept of the audiences’ accessing the Oscars will be totally transformed. Oscars moving to YouTube signals a global digital-first strategy

Why the Oscars moved to YouTube streaming

Declining broadcast ratings: The Oscars’ TV audience has been steadily reducing since the 1990s, when it was at its highest. (A report cited the figures of a telecast in 2025 — ~19.7M U.S. viewers — as the source of info.) Consequently, AMPAS decided to broaden its reach all over the world in order to get more viewers.

Global reach & younger audiences: The Academy mentioned that YouTube’s huge global user base (billions of users) and digital features would help them expand access and engage younger and international viewers.

Innovation / year-round engagement: According to the Academy, the agreement is “multifaceted, thus giving them an opportunity to share content with the community at different times of the year as well as create new interactive experiences on the web.