Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound makes it to Oscars 2026 shortlist

Homebound has further been in international news since the legendary Hollywood director, Martin Scorsese is the executive producer of the film and hosted a special screening of the film in New York where he had big words of praise for the work.

Karan Johar reacted to the incredible news of the film getting shortlisted for the Oscars next year. Taking to Instagram, the director wrote, "I am not sure I can articulate how proud, elated and over the moon I am with the journey of #HOMEBOUND… all of us @dharmamovies are privileged to have this proud and important film in our filmography … thank you @neeraj.ghaywan for making so many dreams of ours come true… from Cannes to being on the Oscar shortlist this has been such an overwhelming journey! Love to the entire cast and crew and teams of this special special film!!!!!!!!!".

Homebound had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival this year and has been streaming on Netflix since November 21. Now, it is time to wait for the final nominations, to be announced on January 22, 2026.

The other films shortlisted alongside the Indian film, are Belén (Argentina), The Secret Agent (Brazil), It Was Just an Accident (France), Sound of Falling (Germany), The President’s Cake (Iraq), Kokuho (Japan), All That’s Left of You (Jordan), Sentimental Value (Norway), Palestine 36 (Palestine), No Other Choice (South Korea), Sirât (Spain), Late Shift (Switzerland), Left-Handed Girl (Taiwan), and The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia).

The 98th Academy Awards will be held on March 15, 2026 with comedian Conan O' Brien returning to host.