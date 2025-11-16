Martin Scorsese praises Homebound; says, 'I remember reading the script...'

Neeraj Ghaywan directed Homebound had a special screening in New York hosted by the executive producer and Hollywood legend Martin Scorsese.
The Academy award-winning filmmaker had only words of praise for the film during the Q/A session with Neeraj Ghaywan that took place after the screening. During the conversation, Scorsese shared that he had worked with Ghaywan on the script for three years and has seen the film many times.
Homebound, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, is India's official Oscars entry in 2026 in the Best International Film category. The film, focusing on the lives of a Dalit and Muslim friend duo in India, has been critically acclaimed and praised for the performances delivered by the leads, Vishal Jethwa who plays Chandan Kumar and Ishaan Khatter who plays Mohammed Shoaib Ali.
Martin Scorsese and Neeraj Ghaywan sat for a conversation after the special screening in NYC and talked about the film and what went into the making of it.
Scorsese hailed the film when Ghaywan expressed his gratitude towards the Hollywood filmmaker. "We worked on the film and I loved the film and I was telling your actors that I have seen it so many times… having gone through the script. I was making Killers of the Flower Moon and that was a long film and I was immersed in that", he said.
Martin Scorsese added, "But I remember this, because I remember reading the script, and so in a way I have been living with it for 3 years so honestly it is quite satisfying that it is here. I love that audiences in America get to see this picture".
The 82-year-old filmmaker also said that although Homebound is based on a real story, he did not know "the tragedy of the image". Addressing Neeraj Ghaywan, he said, "You also, in a way, deal with the joy of these characters and the joy of life. I am impressed with how you related to the story in that way, instead of a ponderous kind of lecture. You go at it with the humanity of these two kids, plus their families".
Taking to social media, Neeraj Ghaywan shared pictures from the event which was one of the highlights of his career. The director wrote, "Sitting across from him is the highest point in my career in cinema. @martinscorsese_ the EP on #Homebound hosted a screening and did a QnA with me in NYC!".
The National Award winning actor added, "I was obviously nervous and sweating about doing a QnA with the master. Mr. Scorsese saw that in the green room. He narrated a funny anecdote about how he was mistaken by the cops to be the hillside strangler. He did that because he wanted to calm me down without even me being aware of it. That’s the generous selfless master that he is. I don’t know what future holds for this film but this right here is the biggest award for me".
Homebound is Neeraj Ghaywan's second feature film after Masaan which had its theatrical release in India on September 26, 2025.