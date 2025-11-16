Martin Scorsese praises Homebound; says, 'I remember reading the script...'

Martin Scorsese and Neeraj Ghaywan sat for a conversation after the special screening in NYC and talked about the film and what went into the making of it.

Scorsese hailed the film when Ghaywan expressed his gratitude towards the Hollywood filmmaker. "We worked on the film and I loved the film and I was telling your actors that I have seen it so many times… having gone through the script. I was making Killers of the Flower Moon and that was a long film and I was immersed in that", he said.

Martin Scorsese added, "But I remember this, because I remember reading the script, and so in a way I have been living with it for 3 years so honestly it is quite satisfying that it is here. I love that audiences in America get to see this picture".

The 82-year-old filmmaker also said that although Homebound is based on a real story, he did not know "the tragedy of the image". Addressing Neeraj Ghaywan, he said, "You also, in a way, deal with the joy of these characters and the joy of life. I am impressed with how you related to the story in that way, instead of a ponderous kind of lecture. You go at it with the humanity of these two kids, plus their families".