Director Neeraj Ghaywan says Bollywood tells the stories of '10-15% upper-caste population'

Indian filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan's latest film, Homebound, had its theatrical release on September 26, 2025. A far cry from mainstream Bollywood masala films that boast political correctness, Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound brought to light the schisms and prejudices that continue to divide the modern Indian society.

Homebound, which revolves around minority experiences in India, is the country's official entry to the Academy Awards next years. In light of the film's rather dimmed success, Neeraj Ghaywan said that Bollywood has hardly ever told the stories of the underprivileged class.

Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound reflects the society that Bollywood is least concerned about

Recently, Neeraj Ghaywan opened up about the need for inclusivity and representation in Indian films during an interview. He expressed his disappointment with the industry that keeps on churning out stories concerning the privileged, upper-caste society of India.