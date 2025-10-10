As Homebound makes its way to the Oscar, actor Vishal Jethwa talks to us about the film, his journey and dreams

Some films entertain and feed your soul, and then there are masterpieces that don’t just move you, but shake you to the core. They make you ponder, empathise, feel deeply, and, perhaps most painfully, part with a piece of your own heart. That is the power of cinema, and of the actors who make stories come alive on the big screen.

One such actor, steadily making his mark by stirring raw emotions, is Vishal Jethwa. His latest film, Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, in which the actor plays Chandan Kumar, is moving people, shaking things up, and making them leave the theatre teary-eyed. Selected as India’s official Oscar entry, the film is the talk of the town. Vishal, who shares screen space with Ishaan Khatter as Mohammed Shoaib and Janhvi Kapoor as Sudha Bharti in the film, opens up to Indulge about his experience working in Homebound and reflects on bits and pieces from his life’s journey

Excerpts: