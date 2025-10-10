As Homebound makes its way to the Oscar, actor Vishal Jethwa talks to us about the film, his journey and dreams
Some films entertain and feed your soul, and then there are masterpieces that don’t just move you, but shake you to the core. They make you ponder, empathise, feel deeply, and, perhaps most painfully, part with a piece of your own heart. That is the power of cinema, and of the actors who make stories come alive on the big screen.
One such actor, steadily making his mark by stirring raw emotions, is Vishal Jethwa. His latest film, Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, in which the actor plays Chandan Kumar, is moving people, shaking things up, and making them leave the theatre teary-eyed. Selected as India’s official Oscar entry, the film is the talk of the town. Vishal, who shares screen space with Ishaan Khatter as Mohammed Shoaib and Janhvi Kapoor as Sudha Bharti in the film, opens up to Indulge about his experience working in Homebound and reflects on bits and pieces from his life’s journey
Excerpts:
Homebound has been selected as India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 98th Academy Awards!
I feel incredibly happy, grateful, and blessed. I truly belong to the 0.1 per cent of people in the world whose dreams are coming true; and the film going to the Oscars. I will carry this with pride. it is, and will always be, a responsibility, one that pushes me to work harder and give my best.
Did you ever imagine this happening? Could you have foreseen it?
To be honest, I never imagined this. But I’ve always felt that whenever people have dreamt something for me, it has somehow come true. Someone once dreamt that I’d become a Bollywood actor, and I did. Now, I cherish the way people look at me, the way they speak to me. Someone else once told me my name would go international. I thought it was impossible, yet here I am. What I’m living today is beyond my own desires, and at times, it feels like more than I even deserve.
Do you think this milestone will change the kind of projects you take on or how your career unfolds going forward?
I honestly don’t know. We often think that when such milestones happen, everything will change, but I’m not sure. I don’t want to build false hopes or expectations. Films like these come very rarely in a lifetime — maybe five or 10 for even the biggest actors. I’ve been fortunate to do some good films, but whether this will change my life or career, I can’t say
Tell us about your experience of working in Homebound. The film addresses some really cru cial social issues.
We definitely carried a lot of responsibility as actors. Neeraj sir told us we had to reach the core of the subject; we couldn’t just perform. Learning that it was based on real events made us even more serious, though we had to balance that with not taking on too much burden, so we could perform naturally. Neeraj sir even gave us the book Annihilation of Caste to read, which helped us understand the context deeply. On set, we constantly questioned why a character acted a certain way and how their perspective shaped their response. This film isn’t about pointing fingers; it’s about understanding perspectives, walking in someone else’s shoes, and seeing the world through the eyes of those who face injustice or mistreatment.
How did you prepare yourself for such an emotionally charged role?
We went to a village, spoke to the residents, listened to them, and tried to see life from their perspective, observing their routines, way of living, and point of views. I even spent two to three days at Chandan Kumar’s house, reading the script, rehearsing dialogues, and fully immersing myself in it. The preparation was both mental and physical. Neeraj sir wanted us to look authentic, not muscular, so I lost around 9 to 10 kgs to fit the character. We also worked extensively on the dialect, focusing on how our characters spoke.
Has working on Homebound changed the way you view society?
Of course. I’ve become more empathetic and have started respecting everyone’s point of view. I know it’s not always easy, but I make the effort. I’m so glad this film came into my life; it has changed me as a person and added a new dimension to my career.
From your television days to Mardaani 2, Salaam Venky, and now Homebound, how have you evolved as an artiste?
Once, Aditya Chopra sir told me that while working on a film, I should just surrender myself to the director. I’ve realised that there’s never a fixed or rigid formula, every film is different. I’ve learned to become a director’s actor. every film changes the way your character looks, and in turn, it changes you as a person.
Neeraj Ghaywan’s films focus on marginalised voices. How do such films enrich storytelling and challenge you as an actor?
Films like these make you reflect. Cinema has a huge impact, and this kind of storytelling is very important. I can’t say that a film alone can change everything or make people change, but I do believe these films act as conversation starters. They plant ideas and encourage thought. When such films get recognition, it shows that audiences want to engage with meaningful content, and international appreciation reinforces that.
Homebound has in fact created a lot of international buzz, much before its selection for the Oscars…
We often think people outside our culture won’t connect with certain topics, but that’s not true. On the surface, you might see discussions about caste or religion, but deeper down, the film is about discrimination and that exists in many forms, everywhere. Patriarchy, colour, language, social hierarchies — these conflicts are universal. When we went to Cannes and received a standing ovation, most of the audience didn’t even understand our language. Yet, people hugged Neeraj sir and cried. That made me realise the film’s core — discrimination — resonates globally.
Friendship is also central to Homebound. How did you and Ishaan build that on-screen chemistry?
We were told that to portray genuine friendship on screen, we needed to be friends in real life. Neeraj sir had us spend time together, talk, and share our vulnerabilities; that’s how we truly became friends. The same applied with Janhvi; though we come from different perspectives, we made an effort to understand each other.
Are there any new genres you’re eager to explore in your upcoming projects? Are there directors or actors you’re particularly keen to collaborate with?
I am manifesting this everywhere. I genuinely want to play a lead in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. having done many historical and mythological shows on TV, I feel a connection to that genre, and I would love to explore it under his direction. I am also eager to delve into action and romantic comedies. Collaborating with Imtiaz Ali sir is another wish, and among actors, working with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan sir would be truly special.
What role did your family play in supporting your journey?
Usually, when a child wants to become an actor, you often hear that acting is a waste of time, an uncertain profession with no guarantee of work. But it wasn’t like that in my family. my mother was always excited for me to join the industry. I started it as a hobby, unaware that it would turn into my profession. I remember how little money my mom had, yet she managed the installments for my acting classes. my brother, sister, and mother have always supported me in every way. Today, whatever I achieve, even the clothes I wear, my shoes, or how I look, they are a part of it.
What would you be if not an actor?
I have a deep love for Gujarati folk music. If I hadn’t become an actor, I would have definitely pursued it — as a Gujarati folk singer. Even now, you never know, you might catch me singing a bhajan somewhere!
