Vishal Jethwa overwhelmed as Homebound heads to Oscars: ‘This is surreal’

Vishal also believes that this achievement isn’t just a personal milestone; it’s proof of the hard work, dedication, and passion of the whole team, as well as the strength of Indian storytelling. He adds, “I’m honored to be part of a film like Homebound that brings a fragment of our culture and heart to the world. To be here among such great talent and to represent my nation on the global stage is humbling in itself, and I’m full of gratitude and anticipation for what the future holds.”

Homebound, directed by the uber talented filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan, has been garnering praise at the international festival circuit. With its moving story and riveting performances, the film tells the story of two friends from a North Indian village who are trying to secure a job as police officers. But as they get closer to their ambition, desperation and inner turmoil start to challenge the fabric of their friendship.

Produced by Dharma Productions, Homebound will now begin its Oscar campaign journey to take India one step closer to yet another historic win.

Starring Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa, the film is scheduled to hit theatres on September 26.