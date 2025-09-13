Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound to hit big screen this month

Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan’s moving drama Homebound is set to release in theatres worldwide on September 26, the makers announced on Saturday.

Starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jetwa, and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, the film explores themes of belonging, displacement and the emotional complexities of returning home. It revolves around two childhood friends played by Ishaan and Vishal.

Inspired by journalist Basharat Peer's article during the pandemic, the film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra. Karan shared the news on his Instagram handle. The post comprised the film's poster with the release date written over it.