How to create your own 3D figurine using Nano Banana, ChatGPT and Qwen guide

Now you can also turn pictures into collectable 3D figurine without any complicated longer science fiction. With the use of Gemini 2.5 which is popularly known as Nano Banana, you can generate realistic 3-D style models. And then for some finer refinement, ChatGPT and Qwen is available. Here’s a complete step-by-step guide to achieve the ultimate 3D figurine.
Nano Banana allows users to create 3D images from simple text prompts. It can alter lighting, background, texture, and style while keeping images visually coherent. However, the output may sometimes lose resolution or details over time. This is where AI tools like ChatGPT and Qwen prove useful in enhancing the results.
Step by step guide to create 3D figurine
Open the Gemini app in your system
Tap on “Nano Banana” and upload your desired image
Use this exact prompt word to word:
“Create a 1/7-scale commercialised figurine of the characters in the picture, in a realistic style, in a real environment. The figurine is placed on a computer desk. The figurine has a round transparent acrylic base, with no text on the base. The content on the computer screen is a 3D modelling process of this figurine. Next to the computer screen is a toy packaging box, designed in a style reminiscent of high-quality collectible figures, printed with original artwork. The packaging features two-dimensional flat illustrations.”
Once the model is generated, request further edits if needed
With Qwen’s Image Edit, you can remove the Gemini logo and enhance resolution while keeping the design unchanged.
ChatGPT also enhances resolution but does not remove the watermark. Its strength lies in writing highly creative and detailed prompts to improve output quality.
Golden hour street portrait will add warm sunlight, subtle bokeh, and cinematic flair.
Cyberpunk action figure will create a futuristic collectible design with glowing circuit trims, premium packaging artwork, and neon lighting.
And voila, your perfect 3D figurine is ready! It’s indeed blend of AI creativity and precision which makes the digital collectibles more accessible than ever.