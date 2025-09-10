Apple unveils thinnest iPhone 17 model and AI translation AirPods

The much-awaited Apple iPhone 17 series is finally unveiled. They have launched the thinnest phone ever, iPhone Air, along with the AirPods Pro 3, Apple Watch Series 11, and Apple Watch Ultra 3. As described by CEO Tim Cook, the newly launched iPhone Air is "a total game changer". And not just that, all the new iPhone models have upgraded cameras and a longer battery life than the previous ones.

The Apple event on Tuesday marked the first iPhone line-up reveal since the US President Donald Trump returned to office and introduced tariffs that affect goods sold by companies and bought by consumers daily.

Here are what products Apple announced on Tuesday:

iPhone 17

As mentioned above, the iPhone 17 brings several fresh updates, including upgraded camera, longer battery life and a variety of new colour options. Both the front and rear cameras have been upgraded, with the front camera, across the series, now offers a wider field of view and a new sensor. The base model too now starts at 256GB storage.

The new range is also expected to offer more durability, with Ceramic Shield 2. The display also has gone up by 0.2 inches, from 6.1 to 6.3 inches, with thinner bezels.