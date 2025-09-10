Apple unveils thinnest iPhone 17 model and AI translation AirPods

The much-awaited Apple iPhone 17 series is finally unveiled. They have launched the thinnest phone ever, iPhone Air, along with the AirPods Pro 3, Apple Watch Series 11, and Apple Watch Ultra 3. As described by CEO Tim Cook, the newly launched iPhone Air is "a total game changer". And not just that, all the new iPhone models have upgraded cameras and a longer battery life than the previous ones.
The Apple event on Tuesday marked the first iPhone line-up reveal since the US President Donald Trump returned to office and introduced tariffs that affect goods sold by companies and bought by consumers daily.
Here are what products Apple announced on Tuesday:
As mentioned above, the iPhone 17 brings several fresh updates, including upgraded camera, longer battery life and a variety of new colour options. Both the front and rear cameras have been upgraded, with the front camera, across the series, now offers a wider field of view and a new sensor. The base model too now starts at 256GB storage.
The new range is also expected to offer more durability, with Ceramic Shield 2. The display also has gone up by 0.2 inches, from 6.1 to 6.3 inches, with thinner bezels.
According to Apple, the phone offers an all-day battery life with up to eight extra hours of video playback compared to the iPhone 16, helped by the Adaptive Power Mode of iOS 26. The front camera too will now support 4K and HDR recording.
In India, the price starts at INR 82,900, with the 512GB version priced at INR 1,02,900. Pre-orders open on September 12 and sales begin on September 19.
The iPhone 17 Pro has a fresh look with an aluminium frame, Ceramic Shield 2 glass on both sides, and an all-new vapour chamber cooling system that is designed to keep the phone running smoothly by moving heat away from its internal parts.
The brand says that the displays on both the 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max are three times more resistant to scratches than before.
According to Apple, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max also come with the “best camera system we’ve ever made.”
Prices in India start at INR 1,34,900 for the iPhone 17 Pro (256GB), while the iPhone 17 Pro Max begins at INR 1,59,900.
Tim Cook's "total game changer" is the first major redesign since the iPhone X in 2017. It comes with a titanium frame that Apple calls “space grade.” iPhone Air is just 5.6 millimetres thick, it will be sold in white, gold, black, and sky blue finishes.
Apple says the iPhone Air is stronger than earlier iPhones and runs on the A19 Pro chip. “Despite being much thinner and lighter, iPhone Air still gets amazing all-day battery life,” the company said. The device offers up to 27 hours of video playback, as per the website.
In India, the iPhone Air starts at INR 1,19,900 for the 256GB model. It will be available from September 19.
Alongside the iPhones, Apple also rolled out updates to its other products, including the AirPods Pro 3, Apple Watch Series 11, and Apple Watch Ultra 3.
The AirPods Pro 3 now come with live translation powered by on-device AI, allowing users to hear translations of conversations in different languages. Google earlier offered a similar feature in its Pixel range. The AirPods Pro 3 are priced at INR 25,900 in India and will be available from September 19.
The Apple Watch Series 11 introduces a new “sleep score” feature, as well as gives hypertension alerts. The latter tracks heart rate patterns as well to detect signs of high blood pressure.
In India, the Apple Watch Series 11 starts at INR 41,900, with sales beginning September 19.
Apple’s premium sports watch, the Ultra 3, now offers the largest display yet and the longest battery life of any Apple Watch to date. The Watch is priced from INR 89,900 in India, with pre-orders already open and sales starting September 19.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.