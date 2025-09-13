Karnataka issues notification to fix cinema ticket prices at Rs 200 in state

The Karnataka government on Friday issued notification, amending the Karnataka Cinema (Control) Rules, 2014 and fix ticket price in all theatres in the state, including multiplexes, at Rs 200, exclusive of all taxes.

However, multi-screen cinemas with premium facilities of 75 seats or less are exempted from the maximum ticket price limit of Rs 200.

In July, the state government exercising the powers conferred by Section 19 of the Karnataka Cinema (Control) Act, 1964 (Karnataka Act No 23 of 1964) had made the draft rules to further amend the Karnataka Cinema (Control) Rules, 2014. The government had invited feedback from the stakeholders within 15 days.

After thoroughly reviewing objections and suggestions, the Karnataka government finalised the rules.

According to the notification, Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) (Amendment) Rules, 2025 will come into force from the date of their final publication in the Official Gazette.