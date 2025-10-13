Neeraj Ghaywan defends Karan Johar over Homebound remark

Neeraj Ghaywan, director of the award-winning film Homebound, strongly came to the defense of producer Karan Johar after a social media backlash against Karan’s recent statements on profitability in cinema. Neeraj claimed that Karan’s comments were unjustly “misquoted and misconstrued” and wound up diluting his strong defense of the Oscar-nominated film.

Homebound director Neeraj Ghaywan opens up on Karan Johar amidst controversy

The controversy arose after Karan, in an interview, discussed the need for his production house to prioritise profitability, expressing uncertainty about taking on non-blockbuster projects like Homebound again. These comments were widely interpreted as Karan prioritising commerce over creativity, leading to considerable backlash.

In a defense of Karan, Neeraj spoke to a news publication, saying he was upset by the backlash. He emphasised that Karan, being the head of a big production house banner, had no business reason to support a sensitive, independent film like Homebound, which would not bring in huge returns. Neeraj stated that Karan’s choice was emotional, being moved by the ethos of the film.