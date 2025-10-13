Ita Mehrotra takes us through her new book Uprooted, which spotlights the Van Gujjars

The politics of presence

Mehrotra’s time in the forests was less about extracting stories and more about building trust. “I didn’t want to make them sources or case studies. That kind of extractive approach has already been done to death,” she says. Working closely with community leaders and activists such as Roma Malik and Aamna, she spent years visiting settlements, listening, sketching, and simply being present. Some of the young women she met have since become close friends—something she says “matters beyond the book”.

The book developed over four years through her travels, fieldwork, and sketching. “I kept my sketchbook with me in the field,” she recalls. “There were a few drawings I could make on site, but the terrain was tricky—climbing hills, walking through forests. So I’d note details: a vine used to tie buffalo fodder, a leaf’s shape, a woman’s call echoing from the top of a tree.”

In several panels, Mehrotra draws herself into the frame—observing, questioning, even laughing at her own awkwardness. In one scene, she looks up at Ramzaan, a Van Gujjar woman perched high in a tree, and wonders, “How do I draw how very high up she is?”

Positioning herself within the pages, she becomes a visual guide, helping readers travel with her. “It’s about acknowledging my place,” she says. “I’m not pretending to be part of the community. I’m a city-dweller, an outsider trying to understand. Drawing myself in lets me be self-reflective in a way academic writing doesn’t. I can stand with them, but I don’t pretend to be them.”