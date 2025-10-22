Homebound takes Basti’s story to Oscars, but villagers await their first screening

Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound has brought Mohammad Sayyub and Amrit Kumar’s heartbreaking story to the global stage but the people of the village in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district are still waiting for a screening of the film.

Villagers still await their first screening of Homebound

The movie, which had its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May and has been chosen as India’s official selection for the 2026 Academy Awards, is inspired by journalist Basharat Peer’s article Taking Amrit Home (A Friendship, a Pandemic and a Death Beside the Highway). It was released in theatres last month.

The article narrated the true story of Amrit Kumar, a migrant worker from Devari village in Basti’s Bankati block, who collapsed from heat stroke on a highway while returning home from Surat during the COVID-19 pandemic, and his friend Mohammad Sayyub refused to leave his side. While the film has received critical-acclaim in international festivals, residents of Devari say they are yet to see the movie.

The nearest cinema hall is about 25 kilometres away, a distance few villagers can afford to travel. It is also not known if the movie, produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, is playing in the theatre.

Mohammad Yunus, Sayyub’s father, said he hopes the makers arrange a screening of the film in the village. “The story is based on our son's life. The filmmakers should arrange for a screening here and ensure that our family receives a share of what this success brings,” he said.

Pintu, a local resident who helped with photography during the film’s shoot, agreed with Yunus, saying, “We are proud that a film based on Sayyub and Amrit’s friendship has reached the Oscars. But we hope some part of the money earned from this film goes to Amrit’s family and for the development of our village.” Village representative Surendra Patel said the people of Devari were proud that the story of their sons had taken the village’s name to the world.