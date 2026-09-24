Meta’s AI agent Muse’s new features: All you need to know

Imagine having a personal assistant who can sit on hold with customer service, book your travel and run your desktop applications while you make a cup of tea. Meta is making this a reality with its latest updates to the AI agent Muse, unveiled at the tech brand's annual Connect event in California.

Meta’s AI agent Muse gets a major upgrade to run your daily life

Chief executive Mark Zuckerberg made it clear that the company is going all in on its new digital helper. "The centerpiece of our vision for what we’re building is Muse," Mark told the audience. "In the coming years, I expect that Muse is going to grow into the personal superintelligence that billions of people around the world are going to use to accomplish their goals and improve their lives."

So what exactly is new? The previously faceless software is getting a major personality upgrade with Muse Realtime Avatar. Users will soon be able to conjure a distinct digital avatar with a face and voice to chat with in real time.