Meta’s AI agent Muse’s new features: All you need to know

Imagine having a personal assistant who can sit on hold with customer service, book your travel and run your desktop applications while you make a cup of tea. Meta is making this a reality with its latest updates to the AI agent Muse, unveiled at the tech brand's annual Connect event in California.
Chief executive Mark Zuckerberg made it clear that the company is going all in on its new digital helper. "The centerpiece of our vision for what we’re building is Muse," Mark told the audience. "In the coming years, I expect that Muse is going to grow into the personal superintelligence that billions of people around the world are going to use to accomplish their goals and improve their lives."
So what exactly is new? The previously faceless software is getting a major personality upgrade with Muse Realtime Avatar. Users will soon be able to conjure a distinct digital avatar with a face and voice to chat with in real time.
The agent is also expanding beyond your smartphone screen. A new integration with Meta smart glasses means you will soon be able to communicate with your digital sidekick hands-free. Whether you want to log meals, book an appointment or buy a product you are looking at, the technology works quietly in the background.
For those overwhelmed by endless life admin, Muse is gaining the ability to operate your Mac desktop and is even getting its own dedicated email address to handle tasks on your behalf. "You can walk away from your computer and it keeps working for you on all the jobs you lined up," explained chief AI officer Alexandr Wang.
The brand is also turning the agent into a savvy personal shopper. With new partnerships across major retailers like Shopify, Best Buy and Instacart, your digital assistant can now scour catalogues and complete purchases seamlessly. Handing over your daily to-do list has never looked so effortlessly futuristic.