Meta introduces Muse: The new personal AI agent ready to run your life

Meta has officially launched Muse, a personal AI agent designed to autonomously handle everyday tasks and long-term goals. Developed as part of CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s vision for "personal superintelligence", the tool operates via a dedicated app and WhatsApp. Mark anticipates that this new agent will allow people to focus on what truly matters to them. From booking travel and negotiating bills to transforming a saved Instagram recipe into a tailored grocery list, Muse promises to take time-consuming projects off your plate.

Meta launches secure Muse AI agent to automate your life

Unlike standard chatbots, Muse is built to execute real-world tasks independently in the background. It features a built-in browser and integrates with Stripe Link to generate single-use payment cards, allowing users to shop safely across the internet while keeping their real financial details hidden. The basic programme is free for up to 100 million tokens per week, with premium subscriptions priced at $20 and $100 a month for heavier usage. The company also plans to integrate the agent into its line of smart glasses soon.