Someone filming you without consent with Meta smart glasses? Internet says, play a Disney song

The internet reacts to the copyright hacking suggestion

People have reacted to this hack on social media. "It's crazy that corporate intellectual property really got better legal armor than basic personal safety", one person wrote on X. Another person reflected, "But why is it always that women have to adjust or create things (e.g. anti rape condoms) to safe themselves, instead of the society facing the actual problem = men".

Another comment on X read, "crazy how women have to go this far to protect themselves". "They’ll just cut the audio, if they even care. Creeps are probably recording for their 'private library'", another person opined.

As the controversy and resistance to the Meta smart glasses rage on, the company has reportedly introduced features that will allow other people to tell if the glasses are recording with a LED lighting up when the camera is on. Despite these measures, the glasses are still seen as a threat to safety by most.