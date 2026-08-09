Someone filming you without consent with Meta smart glasses? Internet says, play a Disney song

The Meta AI smart glasses have invited a lot of controversy, especially related to women's safety, given that these glasses can film someone without them even realising. However, the internet has a come up with a hack. If someone is recording you using the smart glasses, immediately break into a Disney song!
The Meta smart glasses can be adversely used against women and other vulnerable communities, by discreetly filming without consent. If you ever realise you are being secretly filmed, the internet says, playing a Disney song might help.
How can playing or singing a Disney song out loud help? Experts are calling this "copyright hacking". Since all Disney songs are copyrighted, if they are clearly audible in a video, platforms like YouTube, TikTok, Facebook or Instagram will immediately pull the video down or mute the audio.
While this hack sounds clever, many women have been disappointed after learning that Disney songs have more rights than women! Moreover, whether the hack actually works, has not yet been ascertained and is only a suggestion that the internet think might just work to ensure safety.
People have reacted to this hack on social media. "It's crazy that corporate intellectual property really got better legal armor than basic personal safety", one person wrote on X. Another person reflected, "But why is it always that women have to adjust or create things (e.g. anti rape condoms) to safe themselves, instead of the society facing the actual problem = men".
Another comment on X read, "crazy how women have to go this far to protect themselves". "They’ll just cut the audio, if they even care. Creeps are probably recording for their 'private library'", another person opined.
As the controversy and resistance to the Meta smart glasses rage on, the company has reportedly introduced features that will allow other people to tell if the glasses are recording with a LED lighting up when the camera is on. Despite these measures, the glasses are still seen as a threat to safety by most.
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