Meta scraps Instagram AI feature after massive privacy backlash

Meta has scrapped a controversial Instagram AI feature just three days after launching it, following a swift wave of criticism from privacy advocates, actors, and Hollywood's biggest talent agencies.

Meta withdrew the Instagram AI feature just days after launch

On July 7, Meta rolled out Muse Image, the first image-generation model from its Meta Superintelligence Labs division, built directly into the Meta AI chatbot. Among its features was a tool that let users generate images by @-mentioning any public Instagram account — effectively letting anyone reference another person's likeness in AI-generated content.