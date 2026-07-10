As OnePlus withdraws from the USA and Europe, users are dissatisfied with warranty ‘vouchers’

One of the widely used mobile phone brands is the OnePlus. With is versatile models, high quality photo / video quality, storage space and other functions, it is regarded one one of the most superior mobile phone companies of modern times. While OnePlus has a global reach, recent reports suggest that they are planning to win up operations in Northern America and Europe. The brand itself has not openly put out a statement but their device availability, warranty procedures, and retails footprint has gone down, of late.

Why is OnePlus closing in Northern America and Europe?

According to several reports, OnePlus is pulling back from its Northern American and European markets due to a parent company restructuring. Both retail and online inventories are reduced and the operations have also stopped servicing models and items under warranty. This is because of the parent company going through a consolidation of sources, facing tough competition from other brands globally, and a faster execution of an earlier plan of downsizing from the European markets. However, one needs to note that the company isn’t shutting down, just merely ceasing operations in some parts of the world.