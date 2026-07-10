As OnePlus withdraws from the USA and Europe, users are dissatisfied with warranty ‘vouchers’

One of the widely used mobile phone brands is the OnePlus. With is versatile models, high quality photo / video quality, storage space and other functions, it is regarded one one of the most superior mobile phone companies of modern times. While OnePlus has a global reach, recent reports suggest that they are planning to win up operations in Northern America and Europe. The brand itself has not openly put out a statement but their device availability, warranty procedures, and retails footprint has gone down, of late.
Why is OnePlus closing in Northern America and Europe?
According to several reports, OnePlus is pulling back from its Northern American and European markets due to a parent company restructuring. Both retail and online inventories are reduced and the operations have also stopped servicing models and items under warranty. This is because of the parent company going through a consolidation of sources, facing tough competition from other brands globally, and a faster execution of an earlier plan of downsizing from the European markets. However, one needs to note that the company isn’t shutting down, just merely ceasing operations in some parts of the world.
What is the warranty ‘vouchers’ that is being given to the users?
With OnePlus on the verge of dwindling in the West, what is concerning are the warranty replacements that they are offering the users. The brand is handing out vouchers of equal worth to the device, to its customers, instead of actually repairing the devices which are under the warranty clauses. But those customers who have received these vouchers are reporting that they are actually of no good, and there are several reasons for it. First, these vouchers can only be redeemed at an OnePlus online store. The catch? The online stores hardly have any inventory to replace these items. Second, the voucher is not extended to items that have been brought through sale. Third, the voucher validity only extends for up to a month, which is too short a duration for a person to act, in some cases. Moreover, for device accessories these vouchers may still come handy, but for mobile phones it will be of no use since much of the data will be lost is not repaired.
Does India have anything to worry about?
There were rumours of the parent company completely shutting down but these have been disregarded over time. Interestingly, it is speculated that while Northern America and Europe operations may dwindle soon, the brand is looking towards India and China for a heightened presence in the future.